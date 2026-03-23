BSEB 12th result:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 12 (Intermediate) annual exam results for 2026 today, March 23, at 1:30 PM. Bihar’s Education Minister Sunil Kumar will officially release the results.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore confirmed that the announcement will be made in the presence of B. Rajender, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department.

Once the results are out, students can check their Bihar Board Inter scores on the official websites — interbiharboard.com and bsebexam.com. They are advised to keep their roll number and login details ready to avoid last-minute delays.

The Class 12 results are eagerly awaited by lakhs of students from Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. The board will release results for all three streams at the same time, ensuring equal access and transparency.

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th result: How to check results

Students can follow these steps to download their marksheets:

Visit any of the official websites mentioned above.

Click on the link for BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026.

Enter your roll number and roll code.

Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen.

Submit the details to view the result.

The result will appear on the screen.

Check important details such as name, roll number, roll code and subject-wise marks.

Download the marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

Students should note that the online result will be provisional. The original marksheets will be distributed by schools a few weeks after the declaration, and students must collect them safely for admission and future official purposes.

In case of heavy traffic on the websites, students can also check their results via SMS or the DigiLocker app.

If there is any error in the marksheet, students can apply for revaluation or rechecking as per the board’s guidelines. They will also need to collect their original documents, including the marksheet and school leaving certificate, from their respective schools later.