BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026 (OUT) @bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared the AP Intermediate results 2026 for both 1st and 2nd year students today, April 15. Students can check their results on the official websites – bie.ap.gov.in ,resultsbie.ap.gov.in and bieap.apcfss.in by entering their hall ticket number. Along with the results, officials have also released the overall pass percentage, offering insights into student performance across different streams and categories.

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results on IE Education Portal. Click here to check AP 1st year result and click here for AP 2nd year result.

BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Check overall pass percentage

Officials shared that this year’s IPE results have recorded the highest pass percentage in the past 12 years, with 77% in the 1st year and 81% in the 2nd year – making it the second-highest overall performance in the same period. The improvement has been especially notable in government and government-managed institutions.

In Government Junior Colleges (GJCs), the pass percentage for 1st year students stands at 54%, the highest in the last 12 years. For 2nd year students, the pass percentage is 68%, marking the second-highest performance in the same period. This achievement reflects the hard work of students, principals, junior lecturers, and the sustained efforts of all stakeholders towards academic excellence.

BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: How to check scorecards online

Students can follow these steps to download the BIEAP Inter Results 2026:

-Visit the official website: bie.ap.gov.in

-Click on the Results section on the homepage

-Select the AP Inter 1st or 2nd Year result link

-Enter your roll number and required details

-Submit and view your result

-Download and save the marks memo for future reference

Students are advised to verify all details mentioned on the marks memo carefully and keep a copy saved for future use. In case of any error or discrepancy, they should contact their respective college or authorities immediately.

BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Details mentioned on scorecard

Students are advised to carefully verify all details on the marks memo and immediately report any errors to their respective college or the board authorities.

-Student’s name (spelling and correctness)

-Hall ticket number

-Roll number and registration details

-Subject-wise marks (theory and practical)

-Total marks obtained

-Grade or result status (Pass/Fail)

-Stream details (Science, Commerce, Arts)

-Date of result declaration

-Board name and exam year (AP Inter 2026)

BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Key instructions for scorecard checking

Students are advised to check AP Inter Results 2026 only on official websites and avoid any fake or unofficial links circulating online. They should keep their hall ticket number ready before checking the result, as websites may load slowly due to heavy traffic. In case of delays, DigiLocker and SMS services can be used as alternative options.

Students are also advised to download and save their marks memo for future reference, while updates on revaluation and supplementary exams will be released later by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh.