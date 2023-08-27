Barriers to quality early childhood education in India

By Prerna JhunJhunwala

A child’s early years wield profound, enduring influences on their physical, social, and emotional well-being. Positive environments during this phase pave the way for lifelong success, while adverse experiences can perpetuate harmful effects. From birth to age eight, early childhood encounters shape the brain’s architecture, forming the basis for future learning, behaviour, and health. A robust foundation equips children with skills crucial for adulthood.

The Importance of Early Childhood Education (ECE)

ECE remains a topic of paramount significance for parents, policymakers, and the general public. Market trends and research data reinforce the importance of embracing innovative approaches to early learning education. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research study, investing in high-quality early childhood education programmes can yield significant economic returns, with benefits extending to reduced crime rates, increased workforce productivity, and decreased social service expenses. ECE research consistently underscores its indispensable nature as a fundamental cornerstone in shaping a child’s forthcoming achievements. However, early learning often remains underestimated, leading to substantial long-term consequences for individuals and societies.

The Barriers to Quality ECE

Three key barriers often hinder the accessibility of early learning education:

Affordability: Private education in India comes with a hefty price tag. According to recent research, the total cost of educating a child in a private school from the age of three to 17 in India amounts to a staggering Rs 30 lakh. Early childcare costs in India can constitute a significant portion of a family’s monthly housing expenses, often around 20-30%. These expenses’ financial burdens hinder investments in ECE as parents allocate most of their financial reserves for higher education, inadvertently neglecting the critical early years. The National Sample Survey’s 75th Round report reveals that around 37 million children lack access to any form of early education service, regardless of public or private options. ECE has tremendous transformative potential for children, and these barriers must be overcome to ensure its affordability for all.

Accessibility: Traditional early learning formats such as preschools and daycare are not always accessible to all families due to factors like geographical location or traditional child-rearing practices. Moreover, India needs more skilled early-learning educators and essential infrastructure. This calls for initiating comprehensive teacher training programmes and career progression strategies through established institutions, alongside investments in necessary infrastructure. Additionally, ECE would benefit significantly from creating specialised laboratories, modern learning centres, play areas, digital resources, and innovative learning materials for early learners. The emergence of innovative solutions aims to address this issue across both private and public education sectors.

Availability: While there has been an increase in government investment in Early Childhood Education (ECE) in India, including the establishment of digital labs and infrastructure, the challenges persist. ECE in the country is marked by regulatory gaps, fragmentation, and the need for targeted initiatives, underscoring opportunities for enhancement. Expanding ECE centers to accommodate India’s growing population and implementing structured curricula, well-trained educators, and clear learning objectives is vital. These foundational elements are crucial to address the existing constraints and enhance the delivery of quality Early Childhood Education in India.

The private sector, mainly concentrated in urban areas, is increasingly responsible for delivering ECE. Notably, children from diverse economic backgrounds have differing access to ECE options. While those from low-income families attend government Anganwadi centers, their counterparts from high-income families attend private facilities. Regrettably, quality ECE remains available to only a privileged few within society.

Versatile Approach to Early Childhood Education

The availability of smartphones and internet connectivity has grown remarkably. A report from the Pew Research Center indicates that a substantial portion of the population in many countries, including ours, now has access to smartphones and the Internet. This connectivity allows the delivery of educational content directly to parents and caregivers, enhancing their capacity to engage in their children’s early learning journey. Digital learning platforms are emerging as dynamic tools catering specifically to early learners. These apps offer engaging and age-appropriate content, ensuring an enriching educational experience for young minds. Through interactive activities, vibrant visuals, and tailored curricula, these platforms shape how children embark on their learning journey. The learning modules offered through digitization offer cost-effectiveness and convenient access from virtually anywhere, reaching children and qualified educators from across geographies. Their advent makes quality early learning education more inclusive by breaking physical barriers and reaching a wider range of children and educators.

With a focus on foundational skills, these platforms are revolutionizing early education. Early childhood education is versatile, accommodating various family circumstances and preferences. It encompasses a spectrum of possibilities, ranging from parents providing care and education at home to leveraging informal or formal gamified learning methods. Larger preschool setups also play a crucial role in providing structured learning experiences. Recognising this diversity in approaches is pivotal to creating a comprehensive and inclusive framework for childcare and early education.

The emergence of digital learning platforms augments this versatility, introducing a range of benefits. Personalised learning pathways cater to each child’s unique strengths and pace, fostering a tailored educational journey. These platforms infuse learning with engagement and excitement, making the educational experience enjoyable and memorable. Access to high-quality content ensures that children are exposed to enriching materials, while the self-paced nature empowers them to take charge of their learning progression. In this era of technology, digital learning platforms harmonise seamlessly with diverse early education methodologies, amplifying the effectiveness and accessibility of educational endeavours.

The author is founder, CEO, Creative Galileo.