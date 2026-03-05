AP SSC 2026 hall ticket OUT at bse.ap.gov.in: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has issued AP SSC Hall Tickets 2026 to students taking the Class 10 public exam. The board’s official website, bse.ap.gov.in, now lets candidates download their AP 10th admit card. Students need to bring their hall ticket to gain entry into the exam centre. The admit card has important information for candidates, like their name, the location of the exam, their roll number, the exam schedule by subject, and other important instructions.

According to the board’s exam schedule, the AP SSC exams will take place from March 16 to April 1, 2026. This year, a large number of students from all over Andhra Pradesh are expected to take the Secondary School Certificate (SCC) exams.

Students should download their hall tickets well in advance and check the information on them carefully.

How to get the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026

To get their AP 10th Class admit card from the official website, students can do the following:

1. Go to bse.ap.gov.in, the official website of BSEAP. 2. Click on the link for SSC Hall Tickets 2026 on the homepage.

3. Fill in the necessary information, like the student’s name, date of birth, or other login information.

4. Click the Submit button.

5. The screen will show the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026.

6. Get the admit card and print it out so you can use it later.

Schools can often also download the hall tickets and print them out for students to take home. Private candidates can get their admit cards directly from the website by entering their registration information. The admit card has a lot of important information on it, such as the student’s name, the address of the exam centre, the dates and times of the exams, and instructions for the day of the exam. Candidates should carefully check all the information and let their school authorities know right away if they find any mistakes so they can be fixed. Students need to keep their hall ticket safe and bring it with them to the test centre every day. Candidates will not be able to take the AP SSC exams without the admit card.







