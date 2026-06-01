The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to announce the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2026 today, June 1. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to access their results and download their scorecards from the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP EAMCET serves as a gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered by colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

AP EAMCET 2026 Results: When were exams held?

This year, APSCHE conducted the AP EAMCET examination between May 12 and May 20 for different streams. The engineering stream examination was held from May 12 to May 15 and again on May 18, while the agriculture and pharmacy stream exams took place on May 19 and May 20.

The examination was conducted in two shifts each day, with a duration of three hours per session.

Following the completion of the examination, APSCHE published the provisional answer key on May 25. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections until May 27. After reviewing the challenges submitted by candidates, the council is now set to release the final results.

How to check AP EAMCET 2026 results online

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “AP EAMCET Results 2026” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registration number, date of birth and captcha code.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: View, download and save the result and scorecard for future reference.

Once the results are announced, the counselling process for admissions will begin. Candidates who qualify in the entrance examination will be required to participate in the online counselling process to secure seats in participating institutions.

AP EAMCET: Counselling process explained

The counselling process starts with candidates downloading their rank cards from the APSCHE portal. Eligible candidates must then complete registration and pay the prescribed counselling fee.

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After registration, document verification will be carried out. Candidates whose documents are successfully verified will be allowed to exercise web options by selecting their preferred colleges and courses based on their rank and eligibility.

AP EAMCET 2026 Results: Seat allotment and admission

Based on candidates’ ranks, category, reservation criteria and college preferences, APSCHE will release the seat allotment results. Candidates who receive a seat in their preferred institution must complete the admission formalities and pay the required fee within the stipulated deadline to confirm their admission.

Failure to complete the admission process within the specified timeframe may result in the allotted seat being cancelled.