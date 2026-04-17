AHSEC Assam Class 12th Result 2026: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), now functioning under the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division-II, is likely to announce the Assam Class 12 (HS) results for 2026 soon. However, the board has not confirmed the exact date and time of the results.

Assam HS results 2026 Date and Time

As per reports, the results are expected to be out in the third or fourth week of April. After the results are declared, students will be able to check their scores on official portals such as resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in by using their login credentials.

Here’s how to check Assam HS results 2026 online

Students will need to follow the steps below to check their results:

1. Visit the official website-resultassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in

2. Click on the link that highlights “Assam HS Result 2026)

3. Fill in your roll number, roll code, and other required details.

4. Submit the details to view your result on the screen.

5. Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future purposes.

Where else to check the result and what happens next

Apart from the official websites, students may also be able to check their scores through DigiLocker and the Upolobdha mobile application. These platforms are generally activated to ease access during the peak traffic hours. The marksheet available online will be provisional in nature and students will need to collect their original certificates from their respective schools at a later stage.

How to check Assam HS results 2026 on Upolobdha mobile app

Students also have the option of checking Assam HS Results 2026 on UPOLOBDHA mobile app. This digital platform is designed by the Assam State School Education Board. To access the result, students will need to download the app from the Google Play Store, open it and give access to the required permissions. After that, they must go to the “HS Result 2026” section, fill in their roll number and registration number, and then submit the details to view the marksheet.

Along with the results, the board is also expected to release key statistics like overall pass percentage, district-wise marks, and stream-wise performance data. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid any last-minute rush while checking the results.