Are NYSE and Nasdaq stock exchange open today?

US stock market is closed on fourth of July on account of Independence Day celebrations. July 4, Independence Day is a US Stock Market Holiday and both the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will be closed today. July 4 falls on Monday and hence when the market closed at 4 pm Eastern time on Friday, July 1, it won’t be open again until Tuesday, July 5. The U.S. Bond Market will also be closed on July 4, 2022.

The wall street will re-open and have active trading hours on July 5, starting at 9:30 am Eastern.

Independence Day is a U.S. federal holiday, meaning all non-essential federal government offices will be closed, including the federal bank and post offices. Independence Day is also a Bank Holiday as recognized by the U.S. Federal Reserve, so commercial banks and other financial institutions will likely be closed or have very modified hours.

Independence Day, also referred to as the Fourth of July, is a national holiday in the United States that celebrates the ratification of the Declaration of Independence, which occurred on July 4, 1776.

If you want to know whether the stock market is closed or open today, you can have a look at the list of holidays in the US stock exchanges.

Nasdaq has a total of nine US stock market holidays and one market half-day holiday in 2022. All NYSE markets observe U.S. holidays as listed below for 2022.

List of holidays from July to December 2022

Labor Day – Monday, September 5

Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 24*

Christmas Day – Monday, December 26 (Christmas holiday observed)

Market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 25, 2022, Friday, (the day after Thanksgiving). Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 pm. All times are Eastern Time.

The next U.S. stock market holiday will be Labor Day, which will take place this year on September 5, 2022.