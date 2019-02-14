Say goodbye to Gurgaon traffic jams! Millennium city gets India’s first intelligent traffic system

Gurgaon traffic

Gurgaon gets India’s first “intelligent traffic system”! With an aim to change the “perception about traffic in Gurgaon” , an Intelligent Traffic System (ITS) has been launched in the millennium city. Smart traffic signals have been installed in Kanhai Chowk, the Sector 30/31 dividing road, Sector 31/45 traffic light, and Bakhtawar Chowk to ease the snarling traffic that often makes headlines. The project will be evaluated over the next six months to ascertain its impact, according to the Indian Express report. Travellers in Gurgaon have often experienced harrowing times due to heavy traffic congestion or heavy rains. The new system looks to address these problems

What is an Intelligent Traffic System?

In this system, automatic and real-time management mechanisms are used to show traffic signals. The density of traffic congestion and demand dictate the system. The signals have the capability to detect vehicles and are interconnected with each other through optical fibres. This method of direct process curtails the time. The signals detect the density of traffic at particular points and subsequently communicate to counterparts. If the traffic rush is high, the signal will remain green for a longer time. The project is in use in countries like Japan and Russia, said Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh who has directed officials to monitor the project.

The project is being carried out by Japanese firm Kyosan India Pvt. Ltd. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between Kyosan India Pvt. Ltd. in 2016. Tokodai said the ITS has the capacity to work without a central processor system. One controller can interact with the other without the system. Tokai claimed that the new system will save a lot of time and will be spread to other cities in India as well. Earlier, the authorities concerned decided to install the Intelligent Traffic System at three points on the Golf Course Road. However, lack of optical cables on the stretch forced the officials to shift the location.