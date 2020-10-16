Infra boost in Andhra Pradesh! Nitin Gadkari inaugurates, lays foundation stones for various highway projects

These highway projects in Andhra Pradesh will boost the economy of the state.

Big infra boost in Andhra Pradesh! Today, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari inaugurated 10 road projects and laid the foundation stones for as many as 16 National Highway projects in the state of Andhra Pradesh. These National Highway projects cover a total length of 1,411 kilometres and are of worth Rs 15,592 crore. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, these highway projects in Andhra Pradesh will boost the economy of the state. Here is the list of highway projects, which were inaugurated today and for which the Union Minister laid the foundation stones:

Inaugurated Projects:

1) Four-laning of Kadapa-Mydukur-Kurnool Section of National Highway-40, worth Rs 2,075 crores

2) Four-laning of Vijayawada-Machilipatnam Section of National Highway-65, including Benz Circle Flyover on National Highway-16, worth Rs 1,470 crores

3) Four-laning of Nalagampalli to Andhra Pradesh/Karnataka Border Section of National Highway-4, worth Rs 1,100 crores

4) Six-laning of Ranasthalam-Anandapuram Section of National Highway-16, worth Rs 1,470 crores

5) Rehabilitation as well as upgradation of Eepurpalem-Ongole Section from km 195+00 to 254+500 of National Highway-214A (National Highway 216) to two lane with paved shoulders, worth Rs 574.19 crores

6) Rehabilitation as well as upgradation of new National Highway-544DD from design Chainage Km 0.000 to 56.000 of Ananthapuramu to Kalyandurg Stretch to two lane with paved shoulders, worth Rs 294.12 crores

7) Rehabilitation as well as upgradation of National Highway-67 from km 424.650 to 487.693 of Gooty-Tadipatri Stretch to two lane with paved shoulders, worth Rs 378.24 crores

8) Four-lane ROB and its approaches construction in lien of existing level crossing No.18A/SPL class at Km 7.800 of National Highway-18, worth Rs 66.08 crores

9) Four-laning of 5.122 km of National Highway-9 from km 269.900 to km 275/622 including six lane elevated Kanakadurga flyover from Bhavanipuram to Kanakaghudhamma Vardhi Junction, worth Rs 501.00 crores

10) Four-lane ROB and its approaches construction in lien of existing level crossing No.23/SPL class at Km 3.600 of National Highway-18, worth Rs 78.59 crores

Projects for Foundation Laying:

1) Six-lane bypass from Km 0.000 to Km 30.000 as a part of Vijayawada Bypass Section of National Highway-16 (Package-III), worth Rs 1,225 crore

2) Six-lane bypass from Km 30.000 to Km 47.880 including Major Bridge across river Krishna as a part of Vijayawada Bypass Section of National Highway-16 (Package-IV), worth Rs 1,600 crore

3) Six-laning of Renigunta-Naidupeta Section of National Highway-71, worth Rs 2,225 crore

4) Three-lane flyover construction from Jyothi Mahal Junction to Ramesh Hospital Junction on Median Between Main Carriageway’s west side and Service Road on National Highway-16 crossing Nirmala Convent Junction, Benz Circle and Ramesh Hospital Junction, worth Rs 100 crores

5) Two-Lane ROB as well as subway development in lieu of LC number 88 at railway km 136/5-6 between the section of Kurbalakota-Madanapalli on Dharmavaram-Pakala Stretch of National Highway-340, worth Rs 36.24 crores

6) Two-Lane ROB development in lieu of LC number 104 E-SPL at Km 97/06-07 between Cherukuwada and Undi Station of Gudivada-Bhimavaram Section of National Highway-165, worth Rs 90.99 crores

7) Four-Lane ROB construction in lieu of LC number 93 at Km 84/4-5 between Akiveedu and Pallevada railway station on Gudivada–Dharmavaram stretch of National Highway- 165, worth Rs 87.74 crores

8) Bypass construction on EPC mode to Salur town from Km 486/831 to Km 491/420 of Raipur-Vishakhapatnam stretch of National Highway-26, worth Rs 70.81 crores

9) Strengthening as well as rehabilitation of National Highway- 516 D from Km 0.000 to 20.000 Devarapalli-Jeelugumilli road on National Highway-516D, worth Rs 95.51 crores

10) Upgradation and rehabilitation from two to four-lane from Km 0 to 5/4 of Anantapur-Guntur road of National Highway- 544D, worth Rs 96.63 crores

11) Four-lane flyover construction at Km 742/600 at Muthukur Road Junction in the district of Nellore of National Highway-67, worth Rs 41.88 crores

12) Two-lane Kadari bypass construction with paved shoulder from km 0/0 to 11/078 and km 0/0 to 1/500 of National Highway-42, worth Rs 220.66 crores

13) Two-laning from Km 491/000 to Km 525/200 of National Highway-26 with paved shoulders, worth Rs 221.40 crores

14) Two-laning from Bowdara to Vizianagaram Section of National Highway-516E with paved shoulders, worth Rs 159.51 crores

15) Two-laning of Paderu to Gundiguda to Araku Section of National Highway-516E with paved shoulders, worth Rs 571.77 crores

16) Under CRIF Scheme, improvement of 36 number of stretches on state roads, worth Rs 741.54 crores