Infra boost for Bihar! PM Modi lays foundation stone for 9 highway projects, inaugurates optical fibre services

These nine highway projects will involve a cost of Rs 14,258 crore.

Infrastructure boost for Bihar! Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today laid the foundation stone for nine highway projects in Bihar via video conferencing. With a road length of around 350 kilometers in total, these nine highway projects will involve a cost of Rs 14,258 crore. These highway projects are expected to provide better connectivity, convenience as well as economic growth in and around Bihar. Substantially, the movement of goods and people will also improve, especially with the neighbouring states of Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. Besides, Optical Fibre internet services were also being launched by the PM, where all the 45,945 villages of the state will be connected through Optical Fibre Internet Service.

Following are the projects for which foundation stone was laid by PM Modi:

On NH-31, four-laning of 47.23 km long section from Bakhtiyarpur to Rajauli at a cost of Rs 1149.55 crore

On NH-31, four-laning of 50.89 km long section from Bakhtiyarpur to Rajauli at a cost of Rs 2650.76 crore

On NH-30, four-laning of 54.53 km long section from Ara to Mohania on EPC Mode at a cost of Rs 885.41 crore

On NH-30, four-laning of 60.80 km long section from Ara to Mohania on EPC Mode at a cost of Rs 855.93 crore

On NH-131A, four-laning of 49 km long section from Narenpur to Purnea on HAM Mode at a cost of Rs 2288 crore

On NH 131G, six-laning of 39 km long Patna-Ring Road (Kanhauli-Ramnagar) stretch on EPC Mode at a cost of Rs 913.15 crore

On NH-19 at Patna, a new 14.5 km four-lane bridge construction with its approaches across the Ganga river at a cost of Rs 2926.42 crore

On NH-106, a new 28.93 km four-lane bridge construction across the Kosi river with two-lane paved shoulder on EPC mode at a cost of Rs 1478.40 crore

On NH-131B, a new 4.445 km four-lane bridge construction across the Ganga river at a cost of Rs 1110.23 crore

In 2015, PM Modi had announced a special package for Bihar’s significant infrastructure development. The package included 75 projects worth an amount of Rs 54,700 crore, of which as many as 13 projects have already been completed. Work is still undergoing at 38 projects, while the rest of the projects are in DPR/Bidding/Sanction stage. Once these infra projects are completed, all rivers in the state of Bihar will have bridges conforming to the specifications of 21st century, as well as all major National Highways will stand widened and strengthened. Under the package, there are going to be 17 bridges over the river Ganga, with a lane capacity of 62. This way, there will be a bridge over rivers in Bihar at every 25 kms, on an average.

Meanwhile, the Optical Fibre internet services which were launched by the PM will be executed by combined efforts of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Department of Telecom, and Common Service Centres (CSC). Across the state of Bihar, CSC has a total of 34,821 centres. This workforce would be utilized to implement this project and to make it professionally run to offer Optical Fibre Internet Services at every village of the state.