Tatkal ticket booking timings 2019: How to book tatkal tickets on IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website

Tatkal train ticket booking on IRCTC website: For those of us who often have last minute journeys to plan, the Indian Railways tatkal ticket booking facility is a big benefit! This ticket booking feature is widely used by the passengers who have to travel at very short notice or during emergencies or by those who could not secure reserved accommodation. The very useful tatkal booking facility is provided by Indian Railways on the payment of premium charges through first-come-first-served basis. E-tickets are also permitted for tatkal booking through the IRCTC website, irctc.co.in.

Tatkal ticket booking timings:

According to IRCTC, the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) under tatkal ticket booking has been reduced from two days to one day excluding the day of the journey from the train originating railway station. If a train is to depart from the originating railway station on the second day of the month, then the tatkal booking facility for that particular train will begin at 10:00 AM for the air-conditioned class (1A/2A/3A/CC/EC/3E). For the non air-conditioned class (SL/FC/2S), it will open at 11:00 AM on the first of the month from originating railway station.

Step-by-step guide to book tatkal tickets on IRCTC website

How to book tatkal tickets on the IRCTC website: