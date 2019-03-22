Tatkal ticket booking timings 2019: How to book tatkal tickets on IRCTC next-generation e-ticketing website

The very useful tatkal booking facility is provided by Indian Railways on the payment of premium charges through first-come-first-served basis. E-tickets are also permitted for tatkal booking through the IRCTC website, irctc.co.in.
Tatkal train ticket booking on IRCTC website: For those of us who often have last minute journeys to plan, the Indian Railways tatkal ticket booking facility is a big benefit! This ticket booking feature is widely used by the passengers who have to travel at very short notice or during emergencies or by those who could not secure reserved accommodation. The very useful tatkal booking facility is provided by Indian Railways on the payment of premium charges through first-come-first-served basis. E-tickets are also permitted for tatkal booking through the IRCTC website, irctc.co.in.
Tatkal ticket booking timings:
According to IRCTC, the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) under tatkal ticket booking has been reduced from two days to one day excluding the day of the journey from the train originating railway station. If a train is to depart from the originating railway station on the second day of the month, then the tatkal booking facility for that particular train will begin at 10:00 AM for the air-conditioned class (1A/2A/3A/CC/EC/3E). For the non air-conditioned class (SL/FC/2S), it will open at 11:00 AM on the first of the month from originating railway station.
How to book tatkal tickets on the IRCTC website:
- Login to irctc.co.in by entering your user name and password. After the ‘book your ticket’ page appears, enter ‘from’, ‘to’ stations, date. Choose the class and click on find trains.
- In case the fixed date of journey hasn’t been decided, select the ‘Flexible with Date’ option. Differently abled passengers should select ‘DIVYAANG’ option to avail the corresponding benefits.
- Find the train from the list of trains with details of its availability. The next page displays the list of trains which are available for the selected route.
- In order to select the train from the train list, click on the type of class which are available in the selected train. The Quota option is present at the right side of the train list.
- Select Quota as ‘Tatkal’ to book the tatkal ticket. To check the availability and fare, click on ‘check availability & fare’ tab. It will show the fare according to the type of class which has been selected.
- To book the tatkal ticket in the selected train, click on the ‘Book Now’ button. A maximum of four passengers per PNR (passenger name record) can be booked on tatkal e-tickets.
- The passenger reservation page appears. Here, check whether the train name, station names, class and journey date displayed at the left side of the page are the very same as desired and selected.
- Enter the names of the passengers, age, gender, berth preference and choice of food for each passenger. The maximum length of the names should be restricted to about 16 characters.
- Senior citizen concession is not allowed in the tatkal quota. Click on ‘consider for auto upgradation’ option for automatic class upgradation after the charting.
- Enter the verification code and enter the passenger’s mobile number to receive the booking and cancellation free sms; further click on the Next button.
- After providing the correct details, click on the Continue Booking button.
- The ticket details, total fare (including GST and service charge) as well as the availability of berths at the particular time appears on the screen. After checking all the details, click on the Continue Booking button for the Payment process.
- All the payment options have been grouped under specific categories, namely, credit cards, net banking, wallets and multiple payment service. Select the desired payment option from the displayed payment gateway menus at this page. Click on the ‘Make Payment’ option for redirection to the selected bank’s website.
- After the successful payment and the booking of accommodations, ticket confirmation page appears. A virtual reservation message (VRM) in the form of an SMS will be received on the mobile number, as provided in the passenger reservation form.
- The booking confirmation mail will be received on the email ID, registered with the IRCTC user ID.
- Now, print Electronic Reservation Slip (ERS), by the “Print Ticket” option.
