Tamil Nadu’s 1st Antyodaya Express: 5 facts about Tambaram-Tirunelveli train for unreserved passengers

The Tambaram-Tirunelveli Antyodaya Express train, which is a daily, unreserved express train will be managed by the Southern zone of Indian Railways.

Indian Railways’ Tambaram-Tirunelveli Antyodaya Express train: Recently, the Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain flagged off an Antyodaya Express train service for unreserved passengers, which will ply on the Tambaram-Tirunelveli route in the Southern state of Tamil Nadu. The Tambaram-Tirunelveli Antyodaya Express train, which is a daily, unreserved express train will be managed by the Southern zone of Indian Railways. Here are 5 things to know about the Tambaram-Tirunelveli Antyodaya Express train:

1) The train number 16191 will depart from Tambaram railway station at 12:30 AM and will reach Tirunelveli railway station at 3:30 PM. On the return journey, train number 16192 will depart from Tirunelveli railway station at 5:30 PM and will reach Tambaram railway station at 9:45 AM.

2) En route, train number 16191/16192 Antyodaya Express train travelling between Tambaram and Tirunelveli will halt at 9 railway stations namely, Chengalpattu Junction station, Villupuram Junction station, Mayiladuturai Junction station, Kumbakonam station, Thanjavur Junction station, Tiruchchirappalli Junction station, Dindigul Junction station, Madurai Junction station and Virudunagar Junction station.

3) For a much better look, the interior panelling of the coaches in train number 16191/16192 Tambaram-Tirunelveli Antyodaya Express train has been done with aluminium composite panels, which are similar to Deen Dayalu coaches of Indian Railways.

4) The Tambaram-Tirunelveli Antyodaya Express train has also been provided with many modern facilities such as bio-toilets, water purifiers, mobile as well as laptop charging points, cushioned luggage racks with coat hooks, LED lights, fire extinguishers with an anti-theft arrangement and enhanced capacity dustbins.

5) Interestingly, the Tambaram-Tirunelveli Antyodaya Express train is the first Antyodaya service from Tamil Nadu. The train will be a boon for passengers who frequently travel between Chennai and southern districts of Tamil Nadu and also to them who travel on short notice and during peak seasons/festivals.