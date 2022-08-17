Super Vasuki: Watch Indian Railways’ 3.5-km-long train with six locos and 295 wagons pass by

The Indian Railways ran the Super Vasuki, billed as the heaviest and longest freight train with 295 loaded wagons, on the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. South East Central Railway operated the train on August 15 as part of the Centre’s Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. South Western Railway said in a statement: “To mark the beginning of Amrit Kaal, SECR formed and ran Super Vasuki, five loaded train long haul on 15th Aug 2022 as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebration.”

The 3.5-km-long train, powered by five locos and loaded with 295 loaded wagons, carried a total trailing load of 27,000 tonnes of coal — the heaviest fuel transportation carried by the Indian Railway in a single arrangement. The train takes nearly four minutes to cross a station.

The train left Korba in Chhattisgarh at 1.50 PM on Monday, taking around 11.20 hours to cover the 267-km distance to Rajnandgao in Nagpur. Australia’s BHP Iron Ore, in comparison, at 7.352 km long, is the longest freight train in the world and also the longest overall.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video of the train passing through Kothari Road station on his official Twitter handle. Vaishnaw wrote: “Super Vasuki – India’s longest (3.5km) loaded train run with 6 Locos & 295 wagons and of 25,962 tonnes gross weight.”

The train was set up by amalgamating five goods trains rakes as a single unit. The Railways plans to make a regular arrangement, especially to transport coal during peak demand season following fuel shortages at power stations, Railways officials said.

Earlier this year, a shortage of coal had pushed the country into a power crisis.

The total coal carried by the train is enough to fire a 3,000 MW power plant for an entire day, accounting for over thrice the capacity of existing trains that carry around 9,000 tonnes (90 cars with 100 tonnes of coal in each) in a single journey.

