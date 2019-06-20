Soon, “most powerful” WDG-6G diesel locomotive from GE to debut on Indian Railways tracks

Indian Railways tests "most powerful" WDG-6G diesel locomotive! Indian Railways is looking to induct the first GE WDG-6G diesel locomotive after extensive trial runs on the South Central Railway zone tracks. WDG-6G diesel locomotive is said to be the most powerful amongst the locomotives in use on the Indian Railways network. Interestingly, the GE WDG-6G locomotive for Indian Railways is also the lightest 6,000 Horse Power (HP) diesel locomotive in the world. Built by GE Pennsylvania, United States, the locomotive is all set to undergo Confirmatory Oscillograph Car Run (CDCR) trials and join the fleet of Indian Railways' locomotives. The locomotive will be put on trials in two weeks time on the Vikarabad-Parli section, which falls on the South Central Railway zone, an official told Financial Express Online. According to a press release issued by the South Central Railway, the induction of WDG-6G loco on Indian Railways is part of an agreement that the national transporter had made with GE for setting up a new diesel locomotive shed at Marhowra, Bihar. The agreement also includes supply of as many as 300 WDG-6G locos by GE to Indian Railways as well as to undertake their maintenance during the contract period. While the first set of locomotive will be shipped from the US, eventually GE will 'Make in India' the high-powered locomotives. The locomotive is based on GE\u2019s Evolution series and is equipped with a 16 cylinder V-16 Evolution series engine as well as a four-stroke fully turbocharged and inter-cooled machine. Compared to any other diesel locomotives in use on Indian Railways, the WDG-6G loco boasts an electronic fuel injection system for higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions. Also, the diesel locomotive is UIC 1 emission compliant, the first of its kind in the country. The locomotive also supports various new hi-tech features related to the Driver\u2019s Cab. The enhanced Operator and Cab amenities include the provision of HVAC (Heating, Ventilating, and Air-Conditioning), heated windshields, hot plate, urinal as well as display screens for the Loco Pilots o\u00adn run to use. A Consolidated Control Architecture Control System has been placed as well with features like loco vision, trip optimizer and cab signaling with built-in future upgradability to digital solutions. Moreover, the Auto Engine Start Stop has been integrated with the Auxiliary Power Unit, giving a boost to the locomotive's maintenance, remote monitoring. Also, diagnostics has been enabled for continuous fleet health monitoring. The front of the cab has been designed in a way to withstand tough crashes. Also, to enable easy maintenance, packaging of electrical hardware and equipment has been done optimally. However, the light weight bogie frame still requires minimal maintenance. According to railways, with the help of this new breed of locomotives, the carrying capacity of a freight train rake will increase significantly. Also, it will enhance sectional capacities in terms of increased train services and will lead to operational efficiency in terms of fuel consumption, etc.