Seamless movement! Indian Railways commissions Double Line with Electrification between Vijayawada-Uppaluru

Doubling and Electrification Railway Project: Seamless movement of freight and passengers! Indian Railways has recently completed and commissioned 17 Kilometres of Double Line as well as Electric traction between Vijayawada and Uppaluru in south India. According to South Central Railways, the commissioning of the double line along with electrification is part of Indian Railways’ Electrification and Doubling project of Vijayawada – Gudivada – Bhimavaram – Narsapur section, Gudivada – Machilipatnam section, and Narsapur – Nidadavolu section. This is an Indian Railways’ prestigious project, located in the coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh. The railway project is expected to give a boost to the development of the region.

The railway project was sanctioned in the year 2011-12 for 221 Kilometres of distance at an estimated amount of Rs 3,000 crore. The railway project is being executed by RVNL. Out of 221 Kilometres of distance, 141 Kilometres in length has been completed and commissioned. Works are progressing at a fast pace in the remaining section of 70 Route Kilometres and are nearing completion. Following are some of the major benefits of the newly completed double line with electrification between Vijayawada and Uppaluru:

1) The project will strengthen rail transport infrastructure significantly by providing seamless movement of both passenger as well as freight traffic o­n rails

2) The newly doubled line will increase mobility as well as serve public aspirations with regard to railway transportation

3) With this, the economy of the hinterland is expected to see leverage with a boost in the movement of Agriculture as well as Aqua items

4) The recent electrification of the line will help in saving energy as well as reducing fuel expenditure apart from minimizing the carbon footprint

5) This also serves as the viable alternate line for the coastal railway corridor between the cities of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam