IRCTC managers on Rajdhani Express, Duronto trains to address on-board food complaints; have reserved berth

Soon, IRCTC Managers to attend onboard food complaints! In order to enhance onboard catering service, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is all set to introduce a new facility. Soon, if a passenger registers a complaint about food overpricing or bad food in a train, it will be attended by a manager of IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), which is the catering arm of Indian Railways. The IRCTC manager will also attend the complaint even if the train is in motion, according to a ToI report. On July 2, the commercial directorate circulated the orders regarding this.

In order to implement the new feature, Indian Railways has reserved one dedicated berth or seat for an onboard IRCTC manager in all trains having pantry cars, including Rajdhani Express and Duronto Express trains, the report stated. The on-board IRCTC manager will report to the ‘Train Captain’ at the railway station from where the train is originating with the authority letter and valid ID proof. Additionally, the IRCTC manager will also inform the train captain about the railway station up to where he shall be continuing his journey, the report stated.

Last month, Indian Railways introduced ‘Menu on Rails’ app to ensure that railway passengers are not overcharged. The ‘Menu on Rails’ app displays the list of food items along with food prices to railway passengers who are travelling in Mail/Express trains including Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Humsafar, Duronto, Gatimaan and Tejas Express trains.

In order to make sure that passengers travelling by Indian Railways do not pay more than the MRP (Maximum Retail Price) on food items, recently, an order has been issued by the national transporter stating that if the vendor fails to provide the passenger with a bill, then the passenger need not have to pay for the food item. In addition to these measures, PoS (Point-Of-Sale) machines have been deployed in several trains for the same.

Recently, Indian Railways also introduced live streaming of IRCTC kitchens feature on IRCTC website, which allows passengers to keep a tab on the food being served to them by the railways.