Indian Railways to transform Surat railway station into a multi-modal transport hub! Watch amazing video

Indian Railways’ Surat railway station to soon become a multi-modal transport hub! The city of Surat in Gujarat is all set to witness a massive infrastructure boost in the coming years. Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is looking to transform the city’s station into a swanky railway station. Not only that, a world-class complex will be set up, transforming it into a multi-modal transport hub (MMTH). Thus, all the modes of transport such as a bus terminal will be integrated, making travelling smoother and convenient for passengers.

The Surat railway station redevelopment project is being headed by the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the Ministry of Railways. The upcoming Surat MMTH will be equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and a slew of modern facilities. Check out the video below to know how the Surat MMTH will look like after the completion of the project:

Surat railway station multi-modal transport hub: Salient features

Modernized railway station (on both, east side and in the west side)

Bus terminal

Modular passenger-friendly concourse

Wide station lobby

A big ticketing hall

New train platforms and boarding areas connecting bridges

Airport-style retail areas and food plazas

Retail and commercial office spaces in the complex towers.

In addition to these, the MMTH will also be linked to Surat Metro, Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) and suburban network.

For the establishment of this world-class MMTH project in Surat, all the three levels of administration – Central Railway zone of Indian Railways, Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) of the state government and the local civic body, Surat Municipal Corporation have come together to pool their lands and form the Surat Integrated Transportation Development Corporation (SITCO), a joint venture of the three bodies. The estimated cost of the project, for which all the three administrative bodies- centre, state government and local body have together for the first time, has been reduced from Rs 1,008 crore to an amount Rs 895 crore.

IRSDC is also developing the Habibganj and Gandhinagar railway stations into world-class airport-style transit hubs.