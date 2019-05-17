Indian Railways to transform Bengaluru’s Baiyappanahalli station into airport-like hub! Cool facts, images

Indian Railways to redevelop Baiyappanahalli station in Bengaluru into a world-class hub! Indian Railways is redeveloping its stations into world-class airport-standard hubs, and the latest on the list is Bengaluru's Baiyappanahalli railway station. The proposed Rs 250 crore project will be carried out by Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC). According to the IRSDC website, the Baiyappanahalli railway station development project will be carried out on real estate built-up area of 26,00,000 sq ft. Here are 10 things to know about Indian Railways redevelopment project of Baiyappanahalli railway station into a swanky airport-like travel hub: 1. According to details accessed by Financial Express Online, the swanky transformation of the station has been envisaged as a green landscape, above the train platforms. 2. The typology of elliptical shapes has been used as the design for the station building as well as for the two elliptical buildings on both sides of the station building. 3. To create a comfortable environment for passengers and station staff, the Baiyappanahalli railway station will be developed as a sustainable building, which will include natural ventilation, abundant light, green spaces, etc. 4. Moreover, the concourse will be developed in such a way that there is a clear sense of direction to the passengers. 5. The concourse area will include waiting areas, food courts, restaurants, retail shops, cafes, kiosks, etc. along with escalators and elevators. The idea is to get railway passengers to spend maximum time at the concourse so that platforms remain relatively less crowded. Passengers can make their way to the respective platform, once the announcement for a train is made. 6. Mezzanine levels from concourse will be provided with lounges and retiring rooms for passengers. 7. The station will be equipped with various modern features such as state-of-the-art passenger information and display systems, fire safety systems, security systems, etc. 8. Special amenities and services for the old and physically challenged passengers, etc. will be provided as well. 9. Better road connectivity with the city will be provided for quick and easy access to the Baiyappanahalli railway station. 10. Also, within the station premises, provision for adequate parking, as well as efficient multi-modal interface, will be made.