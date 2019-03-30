Indian Railways’ Surat station to become world-class multi-modal transport hub; check 5 facts on the project

For the implementation of the project, Indian Railways' Central Railway zone, state government's Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation and Surat Municipal Corporation of local authorities have come together to pool their lands and form an SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle), named SITCO.

station redevelopmentThe project will be headed by Indian Railways Station Development Corporation (IRSDC).

Redevelopment of Surat railway station: Indian Railways is all set to transform Surat station in Gujarat into a world-class railway station! Not only that, by integrating all modes of transport, the entire building will be developed into a multi-modal transport hub (MMTH). For the implementation of the project, all the three levels of administration- Indian Railways’ Central Railway zone, state government’s Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation and Surat Municipal Corporation of local authorities have come together to pool their lands and form an SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle), named SITCO. The project will be headed by Indian Railways Station Development Corporation (IRSDC). Here are 5 facts about the upcoming Surat railway station redevelopment project:

1.) The station building will be turned into an MMTH and will include a swanky railway station, bus terminal, big ticketing hall, wide station lobby, modular passenger friendly concourse, connecting bridges, retail and offices space in the commercial towers among other facilities.

2.) In addition to these facilities, the MMTH will be connected with the Surat Metro, BRTS and suburban network. Earlier, SK Lohia, MD of IRSDC told Financial Express Online that the project will be the costliest till now.

3.) Increasing the viability of the project, the proposed commercial development BUA (Built-up Area) has been increased to 8.40 lakh sq.m. from 5.07 lakh sq.m. Moreover, to fulfill parking/fire requirements as per local bylaws, the term BUA has been modified to exclude any upper floors or basements.

4.) From 3,54,864 sq.m., the proposed commercial area at ground level has been increased to 7,84,596 sq.m. Also, the west side’s commercial area has been increased by shifting the proposed quarters of Indian Railways to Udhna.

5.) The estimated cost of Surat’s MMTH project, for which the centre, state government as well as the urban local body have together for the first time by pooling their lands, has been reduced to an amount of Rs 895 crore from Rs 1,008 crore.

