Indian Railways’ Rajdhani special train via Bogibeel bridge! To connect Dibrugarh and New Delhi

The Rajdhani Express special train started its services via the Bogibeel bridge in the state of Assam on 12 October 2020.

A new beginning in North East! Recently, the first-ever Indian Railways’ Rajdhani Express special train started its operations between Dibrugarh and New Delhi via the Bogibeel bridge. According to the Railway Ministry, the Rajdhani Express special train started its services via the Bogibeel bridge in the state of Assam on 12 October 2020, strengthening the Indian Railways network in the region. The bi-weekly special train will provide direct connectivity between the national capital and the areas on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra. On Monday, train number 02505 Rajdhani Express special train ran from Dibrugarh railway station via North Lakhimpur, New Misamari, Rangapara North, Harmuti, Udalguri, Tangla railway stations.

According to the official IRCTC website, train number 02505 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express special service will run from Dibrugarh on Mondays and Fridays. While train number 25056 New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express special service will run from New Delhi railway station on Thursdays and Sundays. En route, the train will halt at North Lakhimpur, Harmuti, Rangapara North, Udalguri, New Misamari, Tangla, Rangiya Junction, Kokrajhar, New Alipurduar, New Bongaigaon, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Katihar Junction, Hajipur Junction, Begu Sarai, Chhapra, Ballia, Varanasi Junction, Barauni Junction, Lucknow nr, Bareilly, Moradabad stations.

The Bogibeel bridge in Assam was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2018. The railway-road bridge, which is 4.94 kilometres long, has two number of broad gauge lines on the lower deck as well as a three lane road on the upper deck. The country’s longest rail-road bridge, Bogibeel bridge provides all-weather connectivity between North and South banks of the river Brahmaputra in the eastern part of Assam and the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Built at a height of 32 metres above the water level, the rail-road Bogibeel bridge is 100 per cent welded and is known to be an engineering marvel.