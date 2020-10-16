  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Railways’ Rajdhani special train via Bogibeel bridge! To connect Dibrugarh and New Delhi

By: |
October 16, 2020 4:35 PM

The first-ever Indian Railways' Rajdhani Express special train started its operations between Dibrugarh and New Delhi via the Bogibeel bridge.

The Rajdhani Express special train started its services via the Bogibeel bridge in the state of Assam on 12 October 2020.

A new beginning in North East! Recently, the first-ever Indian Railways’ Rajdhani Express special train started its operations between Dibrugarh and New Delhi via the Bogibeel bridge. According to the Railway Ministry, the Rajdhani Express special train started its services via the Bogibeel bridge in the state of Assam on 12 October 2020, strengthening the Indian Railways network in the region. The bi-weekly special train will provide direct connectivity between the national capital and the areas on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra. On Monday, train number 02505 Rajdhani Express special train ran from Dibrugarh railway station via North Lakhimpur, New Misamari, Rangapara North, Harmuti, Udalguri, Tangla railway stations.

According to the official IRCTC website, train number 02505 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express special service will run from Dibrugarh on Mondays and Fridays. While train number 25056 New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express special service will run from New Delhi railway station on Thursdays and Sundays. En route, the train will halt at North Lakhimpur, Harmuti, Rangapara North, Udalguri, New Misamari, Tangla, Rangiya Junction, Kokrajhar, New Alipurduar, New Bongaigaon, New Cooch Behar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Katihar Junction, Hajipur Junction, Begu Sarai, Chhapra, Ballia, Varanasi Junction, Barauni Junction, Lucknow nr, Bareilly, Moradabad stations.

Related News

The Bogibeel bridge in Assam was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2018. The railway-road bridge, which is 4.94 kilometres long, has two number of broad gauge lines on the lower deck as well as a three lane road on the upper deck. The country’s longest rail-road bridge, Bogibeel bridge provides all-weather connectivity between North and South banks of the river Brahmaputra in the eastern part of Assam and the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Built at a height of 32 metres above the water level, the rail-road Bogibeel bridge is 100 per cent welded and is known to be an engineering marvel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. Indian Railways’ Rajdhani special train via Bogibeel bridge! To connect Dibrugarh and New Delhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian Railway freight loading up 18%; Operated 6,150 parcel trains till October 13
2New Delhi-Habibganj Shatabdi Exp to resume! Indian Railways announces date; Check halts, timetable
3Indian Railways ups ante in fight against Covid-19! Passengers to be booked for not following guidelines