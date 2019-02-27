Indian Railways passengers note! No more running after TTE for berths as reservation charts go public on IRCTC

By: | Published: February 27, 2019 1:39 PM

The information will be made available after preparation of the first chart around 4 hours before the departure of the train and the second chart will be available around 30 minutes before the train leaves the originating station.

irctcIndian Railways has today made the reservation charts for all trains public on the IRCTC website.

Indian Railways passengers, take note! You don’t need to run behind the TTE for vacant berths on Indian Railways trains. The national transporter has now made the IRCTC train reservation charts public! In a big step aimed at ensuring greater transparency and eliminating on ground corruption, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has today made the reservation charts for all trains public on the IRCTC website irctc.co.in. Indian Railways says that the new step will help prospective passengers get information of any vacant berths that are available in the train after chart preparation. The information will be made available after preparation of the first chart around 4 hours before the departure of the train and the second chart will be available around 30 minutes before the train leaves the originating station. The second chart will accommodate changes based on current reservations and any cancellations made after the first chart.

The new feature will be available on both the web and mobile version of the IRCTC e-ticket booking platform. Based on the information of seat availability, passengers will be able to approach the TTE on board for ticket booking as well, says Indian Railways. The new interface gives graphical representation of the train coaches along with berth-wise accommodation status on the irctc.co.in website. The layout of 9 classes of coaches will be displayed.

The most important takeaway for passengers is that TTEs will not be able to deny berths on ad-hoc basis. Additionally, passengers will have the facility to view the exact position of the berth allocated to a PNR in the graphical coach layout during PNR enquiry. Here is how you can check reservation charts on IRCTC website:

1. On the IRCTC website, a new option of view “Charts/Vacancy” is being made available.
2. The train journey details such as train number, journey date and boarding station will be required as an input from the user and after that the class-wise and coach-wise number of vacant berths can be seen.
3. The user can also click on a specific coach to see the layout along with berth-wise accommodation status such as; occupied for full journey, occupied for part journey and vacant for full journey.
4. The position of berth allocated to a PNR in the coach layout can be seen in PNR Enquiry & book ticket history.

