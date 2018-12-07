Indian Railways new luxury IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train is here! Check dates, fares and other details

Enjoy a luxury pilgrimage tour like never before! Indian Railways’ famous swanky new Buddhist Circuit tourist train operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will be put into service from this month onwards. The Buddhist Circuit tour offers a train tour package of 8 days/7 nights covering the places in India asscociated with Lord Buddha. Indian Railways has recently assigned a new LHB rake for the IRCTC’s new tourist train. It was done to replace the old rake with a new one aimed at improving the overall comfort level with specific emphasis on the ride quality. The new train for IRCTC’s Buddhist circuit has been customised as per the special needs of tourists.

The itinerary of the unique train tour covers holy sites like Bodhgaya, Nalanda, Rajgir, Sarnath, Varanasi, Lumbini, Kushinagar, Sravasti and Agra. The all inclusive package covers rail journey in the exclusive air-conditioned train, accommodation in luxury hotels at select destinations, transfers and sightseeing in air-Conditioned buses, services of multi-lingual tour guide, on-board and off-board meals of International standards, monument entry fees and travel insurance.

The Buddhist Special Tourist train has 12 coaches with 4 first AC coaches, 2 second AC coaches, 2 Dining Cars , 1 Kitchen Car , 1 Staff Car and 2 Power Cars. The swanky new rake has many prominent features: