Indian Railways new luxury IRCTC Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train is here! Check dates, fares and other details

The itinerary of the unique train tour covers holy sites like Bodhgaya, Nalanda, Rajgir, Varanasi and a few others. The tour offers a train tour package of 8 days/7 nights covering the places in India associated with Lord Buddha.
Enjoy a luxury pilgrimage tour like never before! Indian Railways’ famous swanky new Buddhist Circuit tourist train operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will be put into service from this month onwards. The Buddhist Circuit tour offers a train tour package of 8 days/7 nights covering the places in India asscociated with Lord Buddha. Indian Railways has recently assigned a new LHB rake for the IRCTC’s new tourist train. It was done to replace the old rake with a new one aimed at improving the overall comfort level with specific emphasis on the ride quality. The new train for IRCTC’s Buddhist circuit has been customised as per the special needs of tourists.
The itinerary of the unique train tour covers holy sites like Bodhgaya, Nalanda, Rajgir, Sarnath, Varanasi, Lumbini, Kushinagar, Sravasti and Agra. The all inclusive package covers rail journey in the exclusive air-conditioned train, accommodation in luxury hotels at select destinations, transfers and sightseeing in air-Conditioned buses, services of multi-lingual tour guide, on-board and off-board meals of International standards, monument entry fees and travel insurance.
The Buddhist Special Tourist train has 12 coaches with 4 first AC coaches, 2 second AC coaches, 2 Dining Cars , 1 Kitchen Car , 1 Staff Car and 2 Power Cars. The swanky new rake has many prominent features:
- Vinyl wrap depicting monuments of India, Yoga postures, dance forms etc. with Incredible India Branding
- 2 air-conditioned restaurant cars with a seating capacity of 50 each
- Seating facility in second AC coaches
- Electronically operated window blinds
- Safety lockers for guests
- Air suspension for better ride quality and comfort
- Bathrooms with shower facilities
- Aesthetically appealing interiors
- Full-fledged kitchen car with ultra-modern equipment
IRCTC Buddhist circuit train departure dates and package rates:
The departure date for 2018 is December 8. For 2019, the dates are September 21, October 5 and 19, November 2, 16 and 30, December 14 and 28, January 5 and 19, February 2 and 16, March 2 and 23. For 2020, the dates are January 11 and 25, February 8 and 22, March 14 and 28. The capacity of AC 1st class is 96 guests and AC 2nd class is 60 guests. The package rate for AC 1st class per night is Rs 12,080 and for AC 2nd class per night is Rs 9,890. The full package tour (7 nights) costs Rs 84,560 for AC 1st class and Rs 69,190 for AC 2nd class. The rates are subject to change in case of any change or amendment in the routing, itineraries, inclusions etc. and the package rates are inclusive of GST.
