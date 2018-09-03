Indian Railways Nagar Untari station to be renamed after Lord Krishna

The Jharkhand government plans to make ‘Banshidhar Nagar’ part of the Lord Krishna religious circuit.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has recently cleared the proposal of Jharkhand government to rename a railway station after Lord Krishna in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district. According to Home Ministry officials, who were quoted in an IE report, Raghubar Das-led state government of Jharkhand had proposed to the Centre that Nagar Untari town, as well as railway station, be renamed as Banshidhar Nagar, after Banshidhar Temple in Garhwa district, which is dedicated to Lord Krishna.

A senior government official while confirming that the central government had cleared the proposal of Jharkhand government was quoted in the report saying that the state government of Jharkhand wants to rename Nagar Untari as Banshidhar Nagar and wants to model it on the lines of Vrindavan and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. The official said that the Jharkhand government plans to make ‘Banshidhar Nagar’ part of the Lord Krishna religious circuit. Also, they are examining proposals for a tie-up with the ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), the official added.

A Home Ministry official was quoted in the report saying that they sought reports from the Intelligence Bureau, Department of Post, Ministry of Earth Sciences and Ministry of Railways, Geological Survey of India (GSI). The official claimed that there were no adverse reports from any of the agencies, following which an NOC was issued by them. The official also informed that the Jharkhand state government can rename the railway station as Banshidhar Nagar. The Public Works Department of Jharkhand will issue a notification, informing the GSI and Department of Post, so that the public do not face any inconvenience, the official added.

Earlier, the ministry approved the renaming of Mughalsarai junction after Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Robertsgang railway station as Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the government’s guidelines for renaming villages, towns, cities as well as railway stations, all state governments must obtain a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Home Affairs.