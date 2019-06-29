Indian Railways game-changer project: Entire broad gauge network to be electrified in 2 years

As per the zone-wise details provided by the Railway Ministry to electrify the remaining broad gauge routes include 1,073 kms of Central Railways, 622 kms of Eastern Railways

Indian Railways bets on electrification! Indian Railways is all set to electrify its entire broad gauge network in the next two years. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, while replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, recently said that the national transporter has set a target of 2021-2022 to electrify its entire broad gauge network. Indian Railways has a total of 28,810 route kms left for electrification, he said.

With this, Indian Railways will become the world’s first 100% electrical railway network, Goyal hopes. The decision has been taken by the Railway Ministry, keeping in view the advantages of electrification as well as to achieve seamless operations on electric traction over the entire Indian Railways’ broad gauge network.

As per the zone-wise details provided by the Railway Ministry to electrify the remaining broad gauge routes include 1,073 kms of Central Railways, 622 kms of Eastern Railways, 821 kms of East Central Railways, 447 kms of East Coast Railways, 2,779 kms of Northern Railways, 866 kms of North Central Railways, 2,340 kms of North Eastern Railways, 3,852 kms of Northeast Frontier Railways, 4,241 kms of North Western Railways, 1,471 kms of Southern Railways, 2,542 kms of South Central Railways, 296 kms of South Eastern Railways, 535 kms of South East Central Railways, 2,702 kms of South Western Railways, 2,633 kms of Western Railways, 850 kms of West Central Railways and 740 kms of Konkan Railways. In the Lok Sabha, Goyal also informed that the electrification work on the balance routes has been sanctioned already.

Meanwhile, the Railway Minister also announced that no new infrastructure for the production of diesel locomotives has been proposed by the national transporter after the decision of 100 per cent electrification was made in September 2018. Goyal further said that the diesel locomotives that will be manufactured at Diesel Locomotive Factory in Marhowra, Bihar shall be required by Indian Railways for strategic, emergency as well as certain operational reasons.