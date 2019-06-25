Indian Railways draws up ambitious plan! All manned level crossings on Golden Quadrilateral to be eliminated

The ambitious plan is a part of the national transporter’s 100-day roadmap.

Indian Railways looks to eliminate manned level crossings: In the coming years, Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry is all set to eliminate all the manned level crossings on the Golden Quadrilateral and its diagonals of the Indian Railways network. The ambitious plan is a part of the national transporter’s 100-day roadmap, learns Financial Express Online. Under this roadmap, which has been drawn up by the Railway Board, Indian Railways has proposed to obtain approval for the elimination of as many as 2,568 manned level crossings on the Golden Quadrilateral and Diagonals within 100 days. This will be with assured 100 per cent funding of Rs 50,000 crore from the Government of India.

The project will be implemented by Indian Railways in the next four years i.e. by 2023. In a bid to expedite the elimination of all manned level crossings on Golden Quadrilateral and Diagonals by constructing Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road Under Bridges (RUBs), a framework for the provision of ROB/RUB has been proposed as under:

Indian Railways has proposed to sanction ROBs and RUBs in a single stage at the Central government level. Moreover, the national transporter also proposes to treat the ROBs and RUBs preferably as National Projects, advising the state governments to ensure the acquisition of 100 per cent land for this purpose.

In its roadmap document, Indian Railways has stated that RUBs with water drainage system will be preferred as they are shorter in route and can be implemented faster. Also, RUBs require lower investments.

No funding from the state governments has been proposed. Thus, 100 per cent of the cost will be borne by the national transporter.

The document further stated the railways will require 100 per cent funding of Rs 50,000 crore from the Centre over the next four years.

Additionally, Indian Railways plans to eliminate manned level crossings at other traffic-heavy sections as well.

Meanwhile, earlier this year in January, Indian Railways completed the process of elimination of all the unmanned level crossings. Many Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) and subways were also constructed by Indian Railways for the public to cross the railway tracks.