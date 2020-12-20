Indian Railways conducts successful electric loco trial from New Coochbehar to Jalpaiguri Road in West Bengal

Trial run of electric loco, from New Coochbehar to Jalpaiguri Road in West Bengal, was conducted successfully on 19th December.

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis in the country, Indian Railways has successfully conducted a trial run of electric locomotives from West Bengal’s New Coochbehar to Jalpaiguri Road. The trial was conducted on December 19, 2020. In a tweet, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal hailed the successful trial and stated that the union government was committed to transform West Bengal’s rail infrastructure.

“Trial run of electric loco, from New Coochbehar to Jalpaiguri Road in West Bengal, was conducted successfully on 19th December. Govt led by PM Narendra Modi ji is committed to taking Bengal’s pride, industry & prosperity to new levels by transforming State’s rail infrastructure,” tweeted Goyal.

This is not the first time that Indian Railways has conducted a trial run of an electric locomotive mid the ongoing pandemic. In October 2020, the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) had rolled the first batch of aerodynamically designed WAP5 passenger electric locomotives. The electric locomotives are environment friendly, pollution free and maintenance cost is low as compared to others.

The CLW, a West Bengal- based locomotive manufacturing factory under the Ministry of Railways, had successfully produced around 40 electric locomotives in September this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Diesel Locomotive Works in Varanasi had manufactured 31 electric locomotives in the month of July this year. In a statement, the Ministry had termed it as a milestone for Indian Railways.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the fifth railway link between India and Bangladesh- Haldibari and Chilahati. The other four railway links are- Petrapole – Benapole, Radhikapur – Birol, Singhabad -Rohanpur, and Gede – Darshana.