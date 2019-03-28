Gandhinagar railway station, with a 5-star hotel, is a unique Indian Railways project! Check 10 cool facts

The Gandhinagar Capital station is being redeveloped by a Special Purpose Vehicle between IRSDC and the Gujarat state government. (IRSDC)

Imagine an Indian Railways station with a 5-star hotel on top and a movie theatre! Indian Railways is working to give Gujarat’s Gandhinagar railway station a complete makeover! Soon, the station will be transformed into a world-class airport-like railway station. Other than boasting several modern facilities and passenger-friendly amenities, the Gandhinagar railway station will also be a game-changer for Indian Railways with various state-of-the-art airport-like features. The redevelopment work at Gandhinagar railway station is being executed by Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC). The idea of revamping stations across the Indian Railways network is aimed at eventually generating a steady stream of revenue from the various retail shops that will come up in the concourse areas. The Gandhinagar railway station project was expected to be complete by the beginning of this year, but has missed the deadline and is now expected to be done by the second half of this year. Other than Gandhinagar station, Habibganj station in Madhya Pradesh is also being transformed into a world-class railway station. Here are 10 interesting facts about the redevelopment of Gandhinagar railway station, which you should know:

1) The Gandhinagar railway station redevelopment project, which is being carried out at a cost of Rs 250 crore, will be the country’s first such station equipped with amenities at par with modern airports. The foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gandhinagar railway station was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 2017.

2) A dedicated transit hall is being developed with over 600 seats for passengers. Interestingly, the transit area will also have food stalls, kiosks, toilets,

shops and book stalls.

3) A 5-star hotel is being built above the station premises. The hotel, which is likely to have 300 rooms, will cater to tourists and businessmen, particularly during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in future.

4) The ground floor of the hotel, will be 22 metres above the ground. With 3 buildings, the combined impression will be the shape of petals. The hotel will make the Gandhinagar station one of the tallest buildings in Gandhinagar. It will have 3 towers, of 6, 8 and 10 levels.

5) Financial Express Online had reported in December last year that IRSDC is in talks with big retail brands such as Big Bazaar, Shoppers Stop and PVR to set up their outlets at the station.

6) The parking area at the station will have the facility to park 1000 cars, 200 two-wheelers as well as 100 auto rickshaws.

7) The station is coming up with a ‘Space frame’ structure that will cover the railway track span without intermediate support. The structure will match the architecture of the ‘Mahatma Mandir’, a convention hall.

8) Also, the station will have a first-aid room, prayer room, lush-green landscaping along with passenger-friendly information sign boards.

9) The station will be divyang friendly. The station is being provided with 3 lifts and 2 escalators in order to help divyangs make seamless transit.

10) Two subways are being built, which will be connected to ramps for the segregation of arrival and departure of passengers.

