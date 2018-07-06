Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Humsafar Express: All AC-3 tier Indian Railways train flagged off; 5 things to know

The regular service of Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Humsafar Express Train from Gandhidham will start from July 16, 2018, and the regular service of the train from Tirunelveli will start from July 19, 2018.

Indian Railways introduces Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Humsafar Express Train! In order to enhance connectivity and provide better passenger amenities, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has introduced a new Humsafar Express all AC-3 tier train service. The new Humsafar Express train service will travel between Gandhidham and Tirunelveli via Vasai Road. The train was flagged off by Minister of State of Railways Rajen Gohain on July 5, 2018, from Gandhidham railway station. The Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Humsafar Express will run on a weekly basis and will provide connectivity between Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Here are 5 things to know about the new Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Humsafar Express all AC-3 tier train service:

1) The regular service of Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Humsafar Express Train from Gandhidham will start from July 16, 2018, and the regular service of the train from Tirunelveli will start from July 19, 2018.

2) Train number 19424 Humsafar Express will depart from Gandhidham at 1.50 PM on Mondays and will reach Tirunelveli at 11.30 AM on Wednesdays. In return direction, train number 19423 Humsafar Express will depart from Tirunelveli at 7.45 AM on Thursdays and will reach Gandhidham at 5.45 AM on Saturdays.

3) En route, in both the directions, the Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Humsafar Express train service will halt at Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Vasai Road, Panvel, Ratnagiri, Madgaon, Karwar, Mangalore Junction, Kozhikode, Shoranur, Ernakulam junction and Thiruvananthapuram railway stations.

4) The train has been provided with many new features such as modern as well as safe LHB coaches, GPS enabled train positioning, LED display, CCTV cameras, bio-toilets, smoke alarm, fire extinguisher in coaches, mobile as well as laptop charging points and Braille signages for visually Divyang passengers.

5) The Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Humsafar Express special train made its inaugural run on July 5, 2018. From July 5, 2018, onwards, booking for train number 19424 Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Humsafar Express has been opened for public at all passenger reservation centres as well as IRCTC website.