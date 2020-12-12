  • MORE MARKET STATS

End of an era! Indian Railways 107-year-old train service in Gujarat comes to an end; details

By: |
December 12, 2020 10:50 AM

Meanwhile, the Western Railway zone has made a big achievement under ‘Mission Zero Scrap’.

The Billimora-Waghai train comprises of five coaches and the fare of this train service is Rs 15. (File image: IE)

A narrow gauge train service of Indian Railways that ran in South Gujarat for over a hundred years may have already completed its final journey. The heritage railway route of Billimora-Waghai was among 11 branch rail lines and narrow gauge sections of the Western Railway zone that were deemed to be uneconomic by the Ministry of Railways, which recently ordered their permanent closure. This narrow gauge train service was started by the British in the year 1913 and was mostly used by the tribals staying in interior villages, according to an IE report. Since the rising of the COVID-19 pandemic, this narrow-gauge train service had been halted.

Chief public relations officer of the Western Railway zone, Sumit Thakur was quoted in the report saying that out of the 11 lines, a few of them have already stopped functioning. The Billimora-Waghai heritage railway service was a vestige of Gaekwad dynasty who had earlier ruled the princely state of Baroda. The narrow gauge train service connecting Billimora junction in the district of Valsad to Waghai Junction in Dangs district in the state of Gujarat covers a distance of 63 kilometres, which includes the areas that have a shortage of road connectivity or other modes of transport.

Related News

The Billimora-Waghai train comprises of five coaches and the fare of this train service is Rs 15. Most of the commuters of this narrow gauge train are tribals who carry their vegetables from their farms to sell at Billimora, the report stated. The train service is also used by labourers from Dangs working in mango and chickoo farms in Billimora, it added.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway zone has made a big achievement under ‘Mission Zero Scrap’. In the year 2019-20, Western Railways sold scrap of Rs 533.37 crore, which was highest amongst all Indian Railways zones. Besides, in the current fiscal too, the zone has sold Scrap worth Rs 230.31 crore, the highest amongst all zones as o­n date.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. RAILWAYS
  4. End of an era! Indian Railways 107-year-old train service in Gujarat comes to an end details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Attention Mumbaikars! Indian Railways to decide on allowing common people to travel by local trains after New Year
2Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021: From new station to special trains, Indian Railways takes various steps for devotees
3Travelling on side lower berth to get comfortable: Indian Railways introduces innovative design; Watch video