Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Check out modern & commuter-centric interiors of India’s first Regional Rail

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Recently, the modern and commuter-centric interiors of India’s first Regional Rail were unveiled at its Duhai Depot, Ghaziabad. Under the Modi government’s ‘Make in India’ guidelines, 100 per cent trainsets for the RRTS corridors are being produced in the country. These RRTS trainsets are being manufactured at an Alstom factory in Savli, Gujarat. According to National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), these modern RRTS trainsets will have ergonomically designed 2×2 transverse seating, luggage racks, wide standing space, laptop/mobile charging facility, CCTVs, dynamic route maps, auto control ambient lighting system, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System as well as other amenities.

Soon, for the first RRTS corridor, the manufacturing facility at Savli will be delivering 210 cars. This includes trainsets for operating regional transit services on the Delhi-Meerut corridor as well as for local transit services in the city of Meerut. This year, trial runs will be started on the Priority Section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. In the first-of-its-kind system- RRTS, trains with 180 kmph design speed, will be available every 5 to 10 minutes and cover the distance between the national capital and Meerut in just 55 minutes with 14 stoppages.

The upcoming Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor is estimated to reduce around 2,50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year. It is being said that the RRTS will be the most energy-efficient futuristic transit system. The 17 km Sahibabad-Duhai priority section is targeted to be commissioned by the year 2023 and the full corridor by the year 2025. The civil work on the priority section, covering five stations, is nearing completion. Once completed, the corridor is expected to have a daily ridership of nearly 8 lakh passengers.

Some of the other commuter centric features of the RRTS include aerodynamic profile with long nose and plug-in-doors, fully AC cars with wide gangways for maximized space for entry and exit, 2X2 transverse seating, cushioned seats along with overhead luggage racks, one car reserved for women, one Premium Class car, energy efficient and auto control ambient lighting system, onboard Wi-Fi, provision of wheelchair space for differently-abled and stretcher space for any emergency, indoor-outdoor Surveillance System, monitoring of axle box temperature with wayside equipment, fire detection system, etc.