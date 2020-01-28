Beware of fake ticketing! IRCTC issues alert after complaints of fraud ticket bookings; details

The tickets were booked in the name of the corporation through a fraud website.

Fraud bookings in the name of IRCTC! Are you planning to book an IRCTC tourism tour? Watch out! IRCTC or the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, which is the e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways, has warned against fraudulent websites. The corporation has received two cases recently, where unauthorized tickets have been booked in the name of IRCTC. According to details shared by IRCTC, the IT Centre has received two complaints of fraud booking. It has been found that the tickets were booked in the name of the corporation through a fraud website.

According to IRCTC, the fraud website that has been identified is irctctour.com. The most shocking part about this is the tour confirmation voucher of the fraud website has been found to be the exact same of IRCTC. Moreover, the mentioned details include mobile number 9999999999, landline number +91 6371526046 and email id- irctctours2020@gmail.com. According to the corporation, these are being wrongly used for selling tourism products in the name of IRCTC.

The actual official website is www.irctctourism.com which can be used to book Indian Railways tours, air tours, land packages and cruise packages as well.

The IT Centre has already filed the FIRs online as well as from counter. Also, an alert scroller has been updated on the IRCTC tourism homepage, which reads: “www.irctctour.com is not an official/ authorised website of IRCTC. IRCTC is not responsible for any transactions done on this website.” Further, in order to stop the fraud activities, the corporation has requested everyone to create awareness among their near and dear ones through different modes of communication.

Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force conducted one of its biggest crackdowns on unauthorized and illegal ticketing in Indian Railways. Recently, PTI has reported that the Railway Protection Force has arrested a software developer from the state of Jharkhand for illegal ticketing of Indian Railways.