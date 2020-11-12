Better travel experience! Indian Railways conducts water test to demonstrate track smoothness; watch video

The railway route between Londa and Miraj, under the South Western Railway zone, has been upgraded.

Indian Railways conducts water-spilling test to demonstrate the smoothness of upgraded rail tracks! In a bid to make the travel experience faster and safer for railway passengers, the national transporter is carrying out track maintenance round the clock. According to the Railway Ministry, the railway route between Londa and Miraj, under the South Western Railway zone, has been upgraded. The ministry claimed that the route is now fit for running trains above the speeds of 125 km per hour. To demonstrate the smoothness of this route, Indian Railways had conducted the water challenge. Watch the video to see how the glass full of water doesn’t spill over the surface:

This was not the first time that Indian Railways had conducted this water challenge. A few days ago, thorough railway track maintenance was done between the Gadag-Hotgi section in the states of Karnataka and Maharashtra. The water spilling test was conducted on this route as well. Interestingly, not even a single drop of water spilled out of the glass even when the train was running over a speed of 100 km per hour. The Railway Ministry had stated that the national transporter is committed to make travel faster, smoother and safer for railway passengers.

In September 2020, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply to a question in the Parliament had said that tracks are replaced through track renewal works. According to the minister, the renewal works of railway track are carried out as and when a railway track section becomes due for renewal, based on the criteria laid down in the Indian Railway Permanent Way Manual on basis of age or condition viz. traffic carried in terms of gross MT, corrosion of rails, incidence of rail fracture or any failure, wear of rails, maintainability of rail track as per standards, etc. If required, the track renewal works on Meter Gauge and Narrow Gauge tracks are carried out after due consideration of the progress of execution of gauge conversion, Goyal said.