Beautiful! Indian Railways gives a new makeover to Wardha Junction railway station; see pics

Wardha Junction undergoes massive redevelopment

Indian Railways gives an all-new makeover to Wardha Junction! The railway station, which is under the Nagpur Division of Central Railway zone, has recently undergone a massive renovation. Under Railway Ministry’s station redevelopment plan, the Wardha Junction railway station has been upgraded with many modern facilities and passenger-friendly amenities. According to details shared by a Central Railway official with Financial Express Online, the booking counters, as well as the passenger waiting rooms, have been redeveloped. The waiting area towards the Dayal Nagar side has been upgraded as well. Also, the foundation has been laid for a monumental flag at the station premises.

A new fully air-conditioned waiting hall has been set up for passengers. Moreover, it has been reported that upgradation works will be undertaken for transforming non AC dormitory of three persons into a fully air-condition dormitory of five persons. Also, development works will be taken up for the upgradation of the VIP room.

New stainless steel benches will be provided on the station platforms with the MPLAD (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) fund. Platform 1 and 2 of the railway station will be equipped with LED coach guidance boards as well. Additionally, for the convenience and comfort of passengers, more new lifts are likely to be introduced at station premises soon.

In the last few months, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has redeveloped and beautified many railway stations across the country. Some of the recently redeveloped railway stations are New Delhi railway station (NDLS), Jaipur Junction, Manduadih station, Lonavala station, Kamakhya Junction, Rangiya Junction, Mathura Junction, Haridwar Junction, Patna Junction, Warangal station, Adoni station, Bellampalli station, Sabarmati Junction, New Tinsukia Junction, Agra Cantt., Kurnool city station, Sainagar Shirdi station, etc. Besides, the national transporter is also transforming some railway stations into world-class airport-like transit hubs including Gandhinagar and Habibganj stations.