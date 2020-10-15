Mumbai metro car shed shifting from Aarey Colony to cost Rs 200 crore

While it has been decided to shift the metro car shed project from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg, Pahadi Goregaon and Kalina campus of Mumbai University were also considered for alternative sites for relocating the metro car shed, Rajeev informed the state cabinet.

Mumbai metro car shed shifting cost will be more than Rs 200 crore, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said. The estimated rise in the cost arose after the Maharashtra government decided to relocate the metro car shed project from Aarey Colony to the new site of Kanjurmarg in Mumbai, the Maharashtra cabinet was informed on Wednesday.

Now the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) will have to come up with a revised detailed project report (DPR) for the Metro-3. This will have to take the Central government’s approval for revised cost, MMRDA commissioner R A Rajeev informed the council. R. A. Rajeev claimed that an amount of Rs 100 crore has already been spent on the Aarey project but it will be of no use now. Now, Rs 100 crore will be required for the elevated route to integrate the two metro lines which are metro line 3 and 6, R A Rajeev said. Rajeev also claimed that additional cost will also have to be incurred as the metro project will get delayed due to shifting of the car shed from Aarey Colony, as per the official release. The Central government has a 50 per cent share in the Mumbai Metro project.

While it has been decided to shift the metro car shed project from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg, Pahadi Goregaon and Kalina campus of Mumbai University were also considered for alternative sites for relocating the metro car shed, Rajeev informed the state cabinet. However, the aforementioned sites were not considered as both these sites were not viable enough. Rajeev also informed that earlier on October 6, the 102-acre government land at Kanjurmarg was handed over to the MMRDA. Rajeev said the DPR of metro line 3 includes this option as it was discussed. However, the MMRDA will have to integrate its system specification of Metro line 6 with Metro line 3, Rajeev said. Rajeev said that integration is ‘possible’ because the equipment for Metro line 6 has not been procured yet.

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made the announcement regarding the shifting procedure of the upcoming metro 3 depot from Aarey Colony to Kanjurmarg. Aarey Colony is considered as a prominent green lung in the maximum city.