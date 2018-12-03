How data analytics saves lives of infants

By: | Published: December 3, 2018 1:48 AM

IIM-A tech business incubator exits Healthtech start-up iNICU.

The iNICU cloud platform also integrates laboratory results, and bedside clinical observations.

iNICU Medical, a real-time, infant-care analytics start-up has recently announced giving a full exit to Centre for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE)—the technology business incubator of IIM Ahmedabad.

Founded by Harpreet Singh and Ravneet Kaur in 2016, iNICU uses technology and predicative analysis for early diagnosis of critical diseases with the aim of improving overall quality of healthcare in pediatric care and addressing the global crisis of preventable neonatal mortality.
iNICU made inroads into CIIE’s entrepreneurship ecosystem during its stint at CIIE’s sector-focused accelerator programme for start-ups in healthcare launched in July, 2016. Along with the seed investment, the start-up has received extensive mentorship and strategic advisory support from CIIE’s portfolio team including guidance on business planning, access to market and scaling-up. Harpreet Singh, co-founder of iNICU said, “Mentorship from CIIE in improving business plan and customer pilots has been of great value in growing our business.”

The start-up implements cutting-edge technologies including Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and predictive analytics for intensive neonatal care units across the world. It has developed NICU Cloud which is a suite of complete child healthcare solutions, and iNICU (integrated Neonatal Intensive Care Unit)—an IoT based platform that automatically captures real-time clinical data from the diversified connected devices and sends data to cloud platform. The iNICU cloud platform also integrates laboratory results, and bedside clinical observations. The start-up plans to take these solutions to cardiac

ICU and paediatric ICU (PICU), patenting the technology, and securing further growth capital.
Chintan Antani, senior manager – Portfolio at CIIE, said, “With this integrated technology, Singh and his team are transforming the landscape in neonatal care. They are committed to rectifying the lapses in monitoring neonates at the NICU stage. They have also been bolstering their technology with innovative features, and we have had an excellent experience of facilitating their journey so far. This exit has come at a great time, and also demonstrates their commitment towards the stakeholders.”

