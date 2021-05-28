Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor’s highest station to be constructed in Ghaziabad! Check its state-of-the-art features

The corridor is expected to be commissioned in March 2023.

The highest RRTS station has started taking shape in Ghaziabad. The RRTS station is part of the 17 km long priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) corridor. The priority stretch includes five stations namely Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Gudhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot. The corridor is expected to be commissioned in March 2023. The alignment of the RRTS corridor coming from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi is crossing the Delhi Metro’s Red Line viaduct and an existing flyover, just before this station. The platform level of the Ghaziabad RRTS station is about 24 metres high, making it the highest RRTS station being built on the Regional Rapid Transit System network, so far. It is a crucial regional node and is expected to facilitate the integration of future corridors of the phase-2 RRTS network.

Being constructed at Meerut Tiraha of Ghaziabad, the Ghaziabad RRTS station will be seamlessly integrated with the existing Delhi Metro’s Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda station and the bus stand of Ghaziabad. Besides, there will be three exclusive entry/exits, of which, two of them are on the road towards the side of Delhi to Meerut while the third entry/exit is on the other side facilitating easy access to commuters. The accessibility to the station will be provided through Foot Over Bridges (FOBs), with facilities of lifts and escalators for comfortable commuter movement. This would be also helpful for the elderly and specially abled.

Each of the station platforms will be served by two escalators, three staircases and a lift for the convenience of passengers. For the safety of passengers, all platforms are provided with automatic Platform Screen Doors (PSDs). The lifts will have the capacity to accommodate stretchers as well, which is immensely beneficial during medical emergencies. Also, the station would be monitored 24X7 through CCTVs.

The RRTS station will be equipped with state-of-the-art modern amenities like passenger information display boards and system maps. At the concourse level, there will be ticket vending machines (TVMs), retail outlets, snack vending machines, firefighting system, and facilities like washrooms, etc. The traffic integration in and around the RRTS station is being designed to create additional drive-in spaces for all kinds of vehicles. Also, dedicated pick-up and drop-off zones are being created in order to ensure congestion free traffic movement. Additionally, solar panels will be installed on the station roof top for harnessing green energy. Moreover, with aesthetically designed landscape, the station infrastructure will enhance the overall experience of passengers and encourage the public to use public transport.