Big success! Delhi Metro erects first-ever U-Girder of Phase-4 project; Check details

U-Girders are used extensively in Metro projects as it saves time in construction besides ensuring better quality.

Delhi Metro Phase 4: Recently, another major milestone was achieved by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) amidst the pandemic, by erecting the first ever U-Girder of its Phase 4 project on the Janakpuri West-R.K Ashram Marg metro rail corridor. A key component of the elevated viaducts built for Metro corridors, the U-Girder was erected near the Kali Mata Temple in Delhi between the upcoming Pushpanjali metro station and Deepali Chowk metro station along the Outer Ring Road. According to DMRC, this is a standard span with twin U-Girders, each having a length of 28 metres and the total weight of one U-Girder is around 160 MT. The DMRC started the casting of the U-Girders in June earlier this year at the designated casting yard in Mundka.

All across the world, U-Girders are used extensively in Metro projects as it saves time in construction besides ensuring better quality. These U-Girders are brought to the site after casting and are launched with the help of launchers/high capacity cranes. In this contract, as many as 780 such U-Girders are planned to be erected. U-Girders are girders that are U-shaped, precast pre-tensioned, and on which laying of tracks can be immediately done. Meticulous precision as well as planning are needed for the casting work of these U-Girders. Also, absolute care has to be taken during the process of casting, regarding the maintenance of all measurements as well as technical parameters.

The Janakpuri West – R.K Ashram Marg metro rail corridor is 28.92 km long and is an extension of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line and will come up with as many as 22 metro stations. On this particular section, construction work had started in the month of December last year. Under the Phase 4 project of Delhi Metro, 65.10 km of new lines shall be developed across three different metro corridors, which will include as many as 46 metro stations. These new Delhi Metro sections shall provide interconnectivity among the sections of the metro rail network that are already operational.