scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Will India use non-operational airstrips for training pilots? This is what Modi govt says

At present, India has 35 Flying Training Organisations that are using 53 airbases to train pilots.

Written by Express Infra
Updated:
Aviation, aviation news, airports, pilots, pilot shortage, airlines, flying training organisations
The FTOs can only operate after the permission granted by the aviation watchdog – Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Aspirants who complete the course with required flying hours are granted Commercial Pilot Licence. (Reuters file photo)

India’s aviation sector is set for a major transformation as big players of the industry are looking to induct a record number of aircraft. With this, there will be a definite upswing in the demand of pilots across the airlines. Even as the industry looks for more candidates to fill in the vacancies, the government has said that it will not use the non-operational airstrips across the country for training pilots.

In a written reply in the Upper House of Parliament, Aviation Minister VK Singh said that there is no such proposal to use these airstrips for training purposes. At present, India has 35 Flying Training Organisations that are using 53 airbases to train pilots. The FTOs can only operate after the permission granted by the aviation watchdog – Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Aspirants who complete the course with required flying hours are granted Commercial Pilot Licence.

Also Read

According to the government data, the DGCA had granted permission to 9 flying training organisations to operate from five airports in 2021. These were Lilabari in Assam, Jalgaon in Maharashtra, Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh, Belagavi and Kalaburgi in Karnataka.

Also Read

In 2022, six more FTOs were made operational at five AAI airports. These are located in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Karnataka.

Also Read

While the government has maintained that there is no shortage of pilots in India, a 2022 report had stated that the country will need more than 1,000 pilots to be inducted in the sector annually. Experts have said that there is not enough infrastructure to train that many pilots. Last year, Singh had reiterated that there was no shortage of pilots in the country. The minister, however, had said that there were lesser numbers of ‘commanders’ for certain types of aircraft. To fill in the gap, foreign pilots were being used, the minister had said.

More Stories on
Aviation
aviation news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-03-2023 at 22:20 IST

Stock Market