Dehradun airport to boast new makeover! First phase upgradation work to be completed by October 2021; details

AAI said that almost 80% development work of the first phase is already completed.

Dehradun Airport set for makeover! The first phase of the upgradation works in Dehradun Airport, including the construction of a new domestic terminal building in the airport, is likely to be completed by the month of October next year. The airport operator, Airports Authority of India (AAI) recently issued a statement saying that almost 80% development work of the first phase is already completed and the entire project (including all the phases) is likely to be ready by October 2021. In a bid to enhance the airport’s peak passenger handling capacity by eight-fold to 1,800 number of air passengers, an amount of Rs 353 crore is being invested by the AAI for the airport’s facelift, according to a PTI report.

Under Dehradun airport’s first phase of development work, a domestic terminal building is being constructed along with a utility block, rainwater harvesting structures, car park, sewage treatment plant as well as other ancillary structures. With 42,776 sq metre of an area, the new terminal building at the airport will consist of a check-in area, concourse, security hold along with an arrival lounge at the ground floor.

Also, on the mezzanine floor, it will accommodate various offices. The airport’s new terminal will be provided with as many as 36 check-in counters and four aerobridges. Besides, it will also have all the modern facilities such as in-line baggage screening facility and self-check-in kiosks.

According to AAI, 6,465 sq metres of retail space area is also planned to help accelerate the design height of the building, to reduce the cost of construction and operation. The new building of Dehradun Airport will also boast various environment-friendly sustainable features such as a double-curved roof to help in rainwater harvesting, solar power system, sewage treatment plant, energy-efficient fixtures, among other features. The airport’s second phase of the development work will include construction of the balance portion of the terminal building, shifting of operations from the existing terminal building to the new one along with the integration of all the services as well as completion of balance work.