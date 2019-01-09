Booking flight tickets? IRCTC offers free air travel insurance worth Rs 50 lakh via IRCTC Air; details here

IRCTC now offers free travel insurance to customers booking flight tickets from its air ticketing website

IRCTC brings air travel security for you! Planning to book flight tickets? IRCTC Air is planning to offer free air travel insurance to its customers worth up to Rs 50 lakh. The e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), has tied up with Bharti AXA General insurance company to provide free-of-cost travel insurance to those customers who book air tickets through the official air ticketing website of IRCTC, that is IRCTC Air. IRCTC, also being the travel and tourism arm of Indian Railways has this platform of air ticketing, air.irctc.co.in where customers can book flight tickets for both domestic and international flights.

This is a first-of-its-kind partnership for IRCTC. After this tie up with Bharti AXA, customers can avail free-of-cost air travel insurance with coverage of Rs 50 lakhs to every passenger, who book tickets on the IRCTC air ticketing website irrespective of the class of tickets, in both domestic and international flights. The travel insurance will provide passengers with financial protection against accidental deaths as well as total permanent disability, states an IRCTC release.

Additionally, the premium for insurance will be borne by IRCTC to secure the passengers from any untoward incident during any journey. This has been done to make air travel hassle-free. The travel insurance cover will be for both one way trips and round trips of air travel, when booked on the IRCTC air ticketing portal.

Meanwhile last month, Indian Railways took an initiative to tie up with the government airline, Air India. This gave an additional benefit to Indian Railways passengers as those who booked tickets for the luxury train, Maharajas’ Express, could avail 17 per cent discount on Air India tickets to any part of the country. IRCTC had signed an MoU with Air India to develop and promote special tour packages for the flagship premium rail tourist products of Indian Railways, which is the Maharaja Express as well as the Buddhist Circuit Deluxe Special Train.