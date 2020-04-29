Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway AGM: Check date, day, time, schedule, participants, other details

The iconic AGM in Omaha, Nebraska is every year flocked by tens of thousands of global investors, corporate leaders and economists, however, this year might be different for the company.

Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway is all set to have its Annual General Meeting on Saturday, 2 May 2020; albeit, the annual pilgrimage for investors world over will be in a toned down avatar this year as the world remains under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The iconic AGM in Omaha, Nebraska is every year flocked by tens of thousands of global investors, corporate leaders and economists, however, this year might be different for the company. There will only be two participants this time and the Oracle of Omaha is expected to be joined by Greg Abel, Bershire’s Vice Chairman-Non-Insurance Operations. Charlie Munger is likely to give the AGM a miss. Shareholders will not be allowed to attend the meeting this time, the company announced.

In the AGM, CEO Warren Buffett is likely to share his views on the company, the markets, the economy, corporate governance, among others. Further, the shareholder questions have been submitted to three journalists viz. Becky Quick, Carol Loomis and Andrew Ross Sorkin. One of the journalists will ask the questions that they decide are most interesting and crucial. Neither of the two participants in attendance will have a prior knowledge of the questions that will be asked. Also, neither Greg Abel and nor Warren Buffett will discuss specific investment holdings, the company informed in a release.

IST schedule

Berkshire Hathaway AGM is one of the most eye-ball grabbing events, and it is dubbed as “Woodstock for Capitalists”. The meet is scheduled for 3:45 PM central time which will be around 2:15 AM in India. Berkshire Hathaway will later release its quarterly report and first quarter earnings. Berkshire Hathaway engages in diverse business activities such as insurance and reinsurance. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Those who wish to watch the event live may access it via Yahoo Finance platform.