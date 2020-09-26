  • MORE MARKET STATS

Vahdam Teas ties up with BYJU’S for digital learning of tea estate workers’ children

By: |
September 26, 2020 5:10 PM

Vahdam Teas on Saturday said it has partnered with BYJU’s for providing digital learning to children of tea estate workers.

The two partners plans to kick off a pilot project this month across 8-10 tea estates in Darjeeling covering more than 1,000 children, Vahdam Teas said in a statement.

The pilot is through Vahdam’s flagship social initiative TEAch Me.

Vahdam Teas said the objective is to empower children of tea estate workers through digital learning across various tea estates in India.

The pilot will include tea estates where TEAch Me is working directly, as well as through TEAch Me’s partner NGOs – CINI and CRY – who will provide ground-level support.

“By the end of the academic year, the partnership plans to further expand to 20 tea estates and benefit over 2,000 children. By 2025, the partnership aims to cover over 50,000 children across all tea-growing regions in India,” the statement said.

Bala Sarda, founder & CEO of Vahdam Teas said, “With our TEAch ME social initiative, we consistently try to find gaps & opportunities, to better enhance education for the less privileged children folks in the tea industry. One of the key gaps was access to high quality digital education due to high costs & limited school infrastructure.”

Vahdam Teas, a five-year old startup, has raised over USD 17 million in funding from investors. It has a facility in the national capital and caters mainly to the overseas markets.

