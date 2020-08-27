UST Global makes strategic investment in US-based Tastry

Considering this algorithm, it offers recommendations to the customers to which products to buy, he added.

Kerala-based UST Global on Wednesday announced strategic investment in US-based Tastry, an AI company that studies how human senses interpret product chemistry.

The company serves retailers by providing science-based suggestions for product development, inventory purchase and direct-to-consumer recommendation.

Tastry has accurately taught a computer how to taste, Sunil Kanchi, chief investment officer, UST Global, said.

“Tastry is a true game-changer — completely innovating the way taste and flavour-based products are sold and actually matching products to people. They provide a unique, innovative way that guides selection based on recommendations that align with unique individual tastes,” he added.

The cutting-edge technology introduced by Tastry matches the preferred flavours and combinations with its chemical analysis of products and swiftly identifies the flavours present in them. Considering this algorithm, it offers recommendations to the customers to which products to buy, he added.

With a differentiated ability to match consumers to sensory-based products with a high degree of efficacy, Tastry can also reverse the process to provide manufacturers a chemistry ‘fingerprint’, in its entirety, for products that cater to an individual or an aggregate of individuals. The manufacturer can use this fingerprint to guide the development of new or modified products.

“Having UST Global as our strategic investor and partner expands our reach and allows us to offer our unique offering to retailers looking for a true competitive advantage,” said Katerina Axelsson, CEO and founder of Tastry. “We leverage sensory science and artificial intelligence to improve every aspect of a store’s sales.”