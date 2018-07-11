Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi TV 4 sale today: How to book and what to do if you couldn’t

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 and Mi TV models will go on sale today

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will be up for grabs under its flash sale today. The smartphone that was launched last month will be available to purchase via Amazon.in and Mi.com. It is the successor to the last year’s Redmi Y1 and comes with an AI-powered 16-megapixel camera on the front. Apart from this, Xiaomi Mi TV 4 55-inch and Mi TV 4A – both 43-inch and 32-inch models – will go on sale as well via Flipkart and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Mi TV Flash Sale: Price in India

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 comes in two variants – the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 12,999. The smartphone comes in Dark Grey, Rose Gold, and Gold colour options. The Redmi Y2 sale will go live at 12 pm today on Amazon.in and at 2 pm on Mi.com.

Coming to the Mi TV, the Mi TV 4 55-inch 4K model costs Rs 44,999 while the Mi TV 4A 43-inch costs Rs 22,999 and 32-inch is priced at Rs 13,999. All three Mi Smart LED TV models will be available to buy under the flash sale on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Considering the history of Mi TV sales, the buyers have had a hard time booking a single unit for themselves as the stock goes out in a jiffy. While there are two platforms from where the Mi TV 4 55-inch model can be purchased, it is still gets sold out within the first few seconds of the start of the sale. While you can try your luck in today’s sale, as well, the Mi TV 4 55-inch is available via the offline Mi Home stores with a little extra premium of around Rs 500.

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2, on the other hand, is likely to be in stock throughout the sale period. The customers should not face any trouble booking one. The smartphone also comes bundled with offers – SBI customers will get Rs 500 instant discount on the purchase made using the credit card. The smartphone has a 5.99-inch HD+ display, Snapdragon 625 SoC, 12-megapixel+5-megapixel rear camera setup, and a 16-megapixel AI front camera.