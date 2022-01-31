Talking about its multi-device support functionality, Cathcart mentioned a lot of work went into making the technology that supports the new feature

iPad users asking for a WhatsApp app designed specifically for the tablet might soon have their prayers answered. Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp has affirmed that the company would “love to do it.”

In an interview with The Verge, Cathcart informed that there has been a demand for an iPad app for a long time and the company would love to do it. Although Cathcart wouldn’t go on to commit to the release of an iPad version or share its timeline, his comments indicate it’s possible that one will be built soon. Like Instagram for iPad, WhatsApp built for iPad users is long due.

Talking about its multi-device support functionality, Cathcart mentioned a lot of work went into making the technology that supports the new feature. He further elaborated on the feature where one can use the app in other devices without remaining connected to the primary device and since the underlying technology is on board it can be utilised for developing WhatsApp for iPad as well.

WhatsApp had not been able to sync messages on primary devices and desktops due to its encryption technology. So, if the WhatsApp client didn’t have internet on the phone, the desktop app wouldn’t work. With the beta version of multi-device support users can sync WhatsApp accounts on up to four devices at a time. The process involves mapping device identifiers to an account key on WhatsApp’s servers in a way that’s still encrypted.

With the syncing technology available to WhatsApp now, chances of having WhatsApp for iPad becomes higher.