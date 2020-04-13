Upgrade your skills: Making people AI-ready

This campaign will urge IT professionals, students and everybody else interested in technology to enhance their understanding of emerging tech.

While numerous businesses migrate to adopting processes wherein employees work from home during these exceptional times, there is a greater need for them to continue their efforts in enhancing their skill sets and remain future-ready. With an aim to enhance AI readiness, IT industry forum Nasscom in partnership with the ministry of electronics and IT, has introduced an on-demand courseware on Artificial Intelligence. This would be under the Nasscom FutureSkills initiative and will allow individuals to upskill themselves over the course of the next few weeks.

Nasscom FutureSkills has curated deep learning programmes for their partner ecosystem that will be available for free on the Nasscom website for all users. The foundational Artificial Intelligence course from SkillUp Online, is aligned to the industry’s recommended Foundation AI curriculum (retail price Rs 6,800) free for everyone till May 15, 2020. The Foundational Big Data Analytics course from Digital Vidya, aligned to the industry’s recommended Foundation BDA curriculum will also be soon made available free of cost (retail price Rs 5,000). Besides deep skilling, the website will also include microlearning content on AI as quick knowledge bytes.

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, secretary, ministry of electronics and IT, said, “Covid-19 has thrown up unprecedented challenges for the world and industries alike. While we continue to fight these challenges as a nation, it’s important to use this opportunity to upgrade our skills, in order to remain industry relevant and future ready. This campaign will urge IT professionals, students and everybody else interested in technology to enhance their understanding of emerging tech. We are starting with AI, as this is one skill that every professional will need.”

Nasscom acknowledges the role played by AI and other emerging technologies, as an imperative to build a digitally powered tomorrow. Its initiative will allow subscribers to learn, get familiarised with AI enabled technologies and practice AI tools in order to get a deeper understanding on the technology. It will be enabled through micro learning contents, which will be free of cost to the users. In the coming weeks, Nasscom also plans to provide learning modules on other technologies like Big Data, IoT, cybersecurity along with live webinars for participants to create more interactive learning on these themes.