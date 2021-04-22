Talent platform: EntNetwrk – Now, a social network for entertainers

EntNetwrk co-founders Harshit Malhotra (L) & Deepansh Malhotra

EntNetwrk, a social networking app, is a platform catering to the aspiring talent in the entertainment world. Available at Google Play and App Store for free, the digital platform was launched to bridge the gap between the entertainers and the entertainment industry. Artists can collaborate from anywhere across the globe and connect with like-minded creators to explore opportunities either to team virtually or on location.

The networking app helps budding entertainers to network with experts in the entertainment industry and allows them to showcase their talent.

EntNetwrk is a virtual talent manager and coach for aspiring entertainers. Founder Deepansh Malhotra says, “I have seen many talented youngsters give up, due to lack of right-people connection in the entertainment industry. There was a need in the industry and the idea was born to help people start their own journey with a dedicated platform, which facilitates their connection with the industry stalwarts. With EntNetwrk, we aim to bridge the gap by streamlining talent acquisition and networking in the entertainment fraternity.”

Basically, the app serves as a platform for artists to participate in various skill enhancement programs such as workshops and internships. “Through our programs, users can evaluate their talent virtually anywhere across India and abroad,” says Malhotra. “Our mobile app has a unique feature – Creative Corner – which enables users to upload film scripts, lyrics, screenplay, poems etc. We screen work samples and after extensive scrutiny, share the selected content with production houses, music producers, studios etc.”

The platform also provides job opportunity to the talents in their local region. Users can work with the industry without moving their base. EntNetwrk also offers a medium to entertainers to build a fan-following of their own by showcasing talents, and advance their entertainment career.