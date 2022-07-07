Realme GT NEO 3 150W gets new Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition in India: Details

Realme GT NEO 3 150W is getting a new “Thor Love and Thunder” limited edition in India. Realme, today, announced that it has tied up with Marvel Studios’ Thor Love and Thunder to offer the GT NEO 3 150W in a limited-edition version. Realme GT Neo 2 150W Thor Love and Thunder limited edition costs the same as the regular variant—Rs 42,999 for 12GB/256GB.

The limited edition includes the nitro blue Realme GT NEO 3 150W sold inside a premium gift box with some additional memorabilia like cards, wallpaper, stickers, medals, and sim card tray pin all naturally inspired from the film. Hardware specs and also the design of the phone remain the same as before.

REALME GT NEO 3 150W THOR LOVE AND THUNDER LIMITED EDITION PRICE

Realme GT Neo 2 150W Thor Love and Thunder limited edition will be available starting July 13 at a price of Rs 42,999 (12GB/256GB) across realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline stores. Pre-orders will start from July 7 from realme.com. Prepaid orders will be eligible for a Rs 3,000 discount, Realme has confirmed.

REALME GT NEO 3 150W THOR LOVE AND THUNDER LIMITED EDITION SPECS

The limited edition Realme GT Neo 3 comes with the same 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution, HDR10+ support, and centrally placed hole punch cut-out as the regular variant. Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 chip. This is paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone boots Realme UI 3.0 which is based on Android 12.

For photography, the GT Neo 3 has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with optically stabilised lens, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has a 16MP camera.

The 150W Realme GT Neo 3 has a 4,500mAh battery and supports 150W fast charging.