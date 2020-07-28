Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 will charge your phone fully in just 15 minutes; details

Among the other specifications which makes it an ultra superior technology than its predecessor is its capability to support more than 100 Watt charging capabilities which was limited to 45 Watts in case of Quick Charge 4+.

Qualcomm has launched Quick Charge 5 as its ultra fast charging technology claiming it can charge a drained smartphone battery to upto 50 per cent within 5 minutes time. The launch of the Quick Charge 5 comes after the company launched its previous version Quick Charge 4+ in June 2017. Apart from the super quick charging efficiency, the technology has also been claimed to be 10 percent cooler and 70 percent more efficient in comparison to its previous version. Enabled to support 2S battery packs, the technology could be utilised for both the USB Power delivery (USB-PD) and USB type C technology. The new technology Quick Charge 5 is expected to hit the market in the third quarter of this year and is currently being tested by the company.

Among the other specifications which makes it an ultra superior technology than its predecessor is its capability to support more than 100 Watt charging capabilities which was limited to 45 Watts in case of Quick Charge 4+. In comparison to both Quick Charge 4 and its advanced version Quick Charge 4+, the new launch will provide a 10 degree celsius cooler experience on a 4000 mAH battery. While the first half of the drained battery has been claimed to get charged in initial 5 minutes, the other 50% of the battery will take a little longer and get charged in 10 minutes. Cumulatively, the technology can charge a battery from 0% to 100% within 15 minutes.

As far as the devices which will be supported by the new battery charging device are concerned, the company has said that initially only Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 865+, and next-generation premium and high-tier Snapdragon mobile platforms will be supported. However, gradually the company intends to make the technology support earlier versions of the Snapdragon platforms including Snapdragon 700 series and other previous versions.

Ev Roach, VP Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies said in a statement that the company works closely with the manufacturers to create leading devices and meet the consumers demand for more immersive and accessible mobile experiences.