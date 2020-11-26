Nokia 2.4 launched in India; promises 2 years of Android OS updates and 2-day battery life

Nokia 2.4 price in India is Rs 10,399.

HMD Global launched the budget Nokia 2.4 phone in India on Thursday at a recommended best buy price of Rs 10,399. This is for the model with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Nokia 2.4 will be available online exclusively on Nokia.com/phones starting November 26 and on Amazon and Flipkart, and at leading retail outlets across India starting December 4.

The Nokia 2.4 does not have a “killer” spec-sheet with rival phones from Xiaomi and Realme offering tonnes of features at around the Rs 10,000 price point. Rather, it focuses on just the basics — and most definitely, the Nokia brand name — to make a selling.

The Nokia 2.4’s main USP is its pure, secure and up-to-date Android software, according to HMD Global, though that last bit is subject to debate. The Nokia 2.4 is an Android One phone meaning it is based on near stock Android — this is Android 10 and not Android 11 — without any noticeable pre-installed bloatware. Moreover, it comes with the promise of 2 years of guaranteed Android OS updates. The phone will also be eligible for 3 years of security updates.

The other big highlight of the Nokia 2.4 is said to be its 2-day battery life. The phone has a sizeable 4,500mAh battery though it still charges over the ageing micro-USB standard — and there is no fast charging.

Rest of the hardware is entry-level at best. The Nokia 2.4 has a 6.5-inch 720p+ display with a waterdrop-style notch and an aspect ratio of 20:9. There is no mention of any protective coating or splash resistance. Under the hood, the phone has a MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. Storage is expandable by up to 512GB via a micro-SD card slot. The Nokia 2.4 is a dual-SIM phone with 4G LTE connectivity and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

For photography, the phone has dual rear cameras consisting of a 13MP main and another 2MP dedicated portrait camera. On the front, the Nokia 2.4 has a 5MP camera.

The Nokia 2.4 has a textured plastic back and will come in three colourways, Dusk, Fjord and Charcoal.